Packers-Eagles Inactives: Green Bay Will Be Short on Playmakers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, who lost star tight end Tucker Kraft during last week’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, will try to bounce back against the Philadelphia Eagles without one of their top threats.
Receiver Matthew Golden, the team’s first-round pick, is among the inactives for Monday night’s game against the defending Super Bowl champions.
Matthew Golden Inactive for Packers
The Packers listed two players as out and four as questionable on Saturday’s final injury report. From that group, here’s who’s in and who’s out.
Inactive: CB Nate Hobbs (knee). He was ruled out on Saturday and is expected to miss a couple of games.
Inactive: DE Lukas Van Ness (foot). He was ruled out on Saturday, meaning a fourth consecutive game on the sideline.
Inactive: WR Matthew Golden (shoulder). He was questionable but didn’t practice on Friday and Saturday.
Active: RT Zach Tom (back). He was questionable but limited participation all week. He will face a key matchup against the Eagles’ Nolan Smith, who was activated from injured reserve earlier in the day. Smith had two sacks in the playoff game against Green Bay.
Active: WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf). He was questionable but limited participation all week. This will mark Wicks’ return after missing the last two games.
Active: WR Savion Williams (foot) was questionable. He did not practice on Thursday but was limited on Friday and Saturday. He’s had only a minor role on offense but is the team’s kickoff returner.
The other inactives are kicker Lucas Havrisik and interior offensive linemen Jacob Monk and Donovan Jennings.
Golden is a key loss as the Packers try to move on without Kraft. While he caught only five passes for 13 yards the last two games, he previously had a streak of three consecutive games with a catch of longer than 30 yards.
“He’s fighting to play,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Saturday’s practice. “We’ll see how he’s feeling today, whether or not he goes out there and practices, but he’s got to be able to handle everything we’re throwing at him.”
When Golden didn’t practice for a second consecutive day, that probably locked in his inactive status.
Golden is tied for third on the team with 23 receptions and was third outright with 262 yards.
“I think he’s got to keep finding ways trying to get him the ball and maximizing opportunities when he does get the ball, maximizing yards after the catch, things like that,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “Obviously, without Tuck being out there, there’s going to be more opportunities for a lot of guys. So, now it just comes down to making the most of those opps when it comes your way.”
Without Kraft and Golden, the Packers could face a challenge moving the ball against the Eagles. Kraft is second on the team in receptions and Golden is third. They are two of the five players with 10-plus catches.
No wonder LaFleur said “hopefully” when asked about Wicks’ potentially returning this week.
“I think he had a good day yesterday, although he was limited,” LaFleur said on Saturday. “So, we’ll see how he’s feeling out there today and then make a decision.”
Wicks has 13 catches in six games. He didn’t have any drops after fighting a losing battle with his hands for most of last season.
“I’m just going in to do my job, doing what I’ve got to do, what’s asked of me,” Wicks said. “A guy like Tuck going down, he got that dog mentality.”
Luke Musgrave will move into the No. 1 tight end role without Kraft. This will be his sixth start of the season. Of his nine catches, three came on the team’s final drive last week.
“He’s going to step up, for sure,” Love said. “I’ve seen the way he’s worked. Obviously, with Tuck stepping into the role and being the player that Tuck is, it’s obviously put him a little bit on the back burner, but I think that we’re all confident in what Luke brings to the offense when he’s able to be out there. So, I’m excited to see him get a little bit of spotlight again.”
Familiar Faces Inactive for Eagles
For the Eagles, who are coming off their bye and have a mostly healthy roster, Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens didn’t practice this week and is out with a knee injury. Among their other inactives are two former Packers, cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was acquired in a trade last week, and running back A.J. Dillon, who signed with them in free agency.
“We all know the type of player that, when he’s healthy, that he can be,” LaFleur said. “Unfortunately, going back to what happened I would say in Pittsburgh, that’s where it kind of flipped. And his availability was very inconsistent after that.”
