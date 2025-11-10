Zac Taylor Drops Latest Trey Hendrickson Injury Update Following Bye Week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had a few injury nuggets get buried amidst the big Joe Burrow practice news on Monday. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor noted that Trey Hendrickson (hip) will be doubtful all week, putting his chances to help the Bengals defense stop Pittsburgh in serious doubt.
"I think he'll be doubtful this week," Taylor said about the Bengals' best defender.
Cincinnati is also hoping Shemar Stewart (knee) can work through his injury coming off the bye week. He and Hendrickson did not practice on Monday, but Burrow did log a limited session.
The turf toe recovery is not even two months old, but Cincinnati's top player is motoring along all the same.
"He won't do 11-on-11, especially in the early phase of this thing," Taylor said about Burrow's practice structure this week. "This is just day one. We'll start with day one, just get out there and at least throw routes on air to the receivers, and then start progressing that way. You've got this great opportunity for these next couple of weeks for him to start inching his way forward and getting ready to see when he can play for us."
Cincinnati's game against Pittsburgh on Sunday just got even more important. They'll try to stay undefeated in the division at 1 p.m. ET.
