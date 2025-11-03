Commanders defense takes another hit, loses star to injury vs. Seahawks
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore is the latest star for the team that is dealing with an injury.
Lattimore suffered a knee injury in the second half of the team's Week 9 game against the Seattle Seahawks and is out for the remainder of the contest.
Lattimore leaves game vs. Seahawks
Lattimore is heading back to the locker room in the third quarter, which is a sign that he is undergoing further tests. It puts the Commanders down another member in the secondary, which is already in shambles.
Lattimore had an interception in the team's last game against the Kansas City Chiefs, so losing him for the remainder of the contest against the Seahawks is another big blow. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke highly of Lattimore earlier in the week.
“Yeah, and I think going back to last year I'm sure it was difficult on the trade, just number one. And then being injured for that process to start, that's just not the easiest way to go. But this whole year is from training camp on it's been cool to see him, the guys connect, what they need, their ability to talk with one another," Quinn said of Lattimore.
"As far as Marshon specifically, I thought last week's game was his best in the year. And I love his competitive spirit, the guy's a fighter, he's always down for it. And so, those are a few things that that come to mind.”
Injuries have been a common thread for the Commanders all season long and it's leading to the team's 3-5 record. With the team trailing by multiple scores against the Seahawks, it's only a matter of time before the losing streak hits four games.
The Commanders trail 38-7 midway through the third quarter against the Seahawks. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.
