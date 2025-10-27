Adam Schefter Drops Major Kyler Murray Update Before Cowboys Game
The return of Kyler Murray is expected this week as the Arizona Cardinals prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Murray has missed the previous two games with a foot sprain, but with the team recently having their bye week and an extra day of rest before their Monday night showdown in Week 9, there's confidence Murray will be prepared to make his return.
His return comes at an interesting time in Arizona, as the Cardinals have limped to a 2-5 start to the season. While Murray's place has been nowhere near awful, he's also been unable to elevate the Cardinals offense prior to exiting with the injury.
Arizona saw an improved attack under the guidance of backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett despite remaining winless, which prompted debate on the Cardinals' starting quarterback job when Murray reached full health.
Despite outside noise, that's not a debate for Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.
“Yeah. Nothing has changed," he said when it came to Murray's job security.
There's been several questions surrounding Murray and what his future holds past 2025 here in the desert.
Entering a season where the Cardinals themselves were quite confident about a playoff push, this was supposed to be a big year for Murray to either prove doubters right or hit the next level.
His role in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme is that of a game manager, which heavily relies on the run and a strong defense while simply asking Murray to not turn the ball over and make simple decisions.
To Murray's credit, he's been fairly good about doing just that - though the Cardinals' rushing attack has been nowhere near its 2024 form.
As a result, it feels like the entire offense has crumbled. And in fairness, the Cardinals' defense hasn't matched its billing, either.
Instead of only conversations around Murray, practically everybody in the organization has come under fire with five consecutive losses.
The second half of Arizona's schedule gets no easier. The Cardinals have the toughest strength of schedule remaining in the entire league, according to Tankathon.
It feels like it will take a miracle to turn things around - though it's not impossible.
It will simply have to start with an improved Murray, and after being sidelined for the last three weeks including the bye, it will be interesting to see how he looks under the lights of primetime football in his return,