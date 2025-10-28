Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy and 2 More Quarterbacks to Sit in Fantasy Football Week 9
Entering Week 9 of the NFL season, most fantasy football managers have their established starters at the quarterback position.
But with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on bye, some managers may feel pressure to take risks at the position. However, not every matchup is worth the gamble. A few QBs face formidable defenses, giving them low ceilings that make them better left out of starting lineups.
Here are several signal-callers to sit in Week 9:
J.J. McCarthy (Vikings) @ Lions
Carson Wentz was placed on IR, which signals McCarthy is in line to make his return from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for several weeks. Unfortunately, the Vikings’ struggles under center are likely to continue. McCarthy has just two games under his belt as a starter. For virtually seven quarters, he has been a liability, while in one quarter, he has shown the ability to be a franchise quarterback. That one quarter was the fourth quarter in Week 1 vs. the Bears, where he scored three total touchdowns. Many were high on McCarthy entering the year, but I was realistic. He will likely continue to struggle, but will learn from those mistakes. He shouldn’t be in fantasy football lineups until then.
Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons) @ Patriots
Penix missed the Falcons’ game this past week with a bone bruise. He was considered “day-to-day” but is expected to be back ahead of Week 9. The second-year quarterback faces the Patriots on the road in a challenging matchup. New England ranks 25th in fantasy points allowed to signal callers and has been an entirely different unit the last several weeks since Christian Gonzalez returned to the lineup. The Patriots are also stout against the run, allowing just 76 rushing yards per game. With the Falcons not able to get the run game going, Penix will likely be forced to make mistakes. He may also be without his top pass catcher, Drake London, as he was a surprise inactive hours ahead of the team’s Week 8 contest.
C.J. Stroud (Texans) vs. Broncos
Stroud has had his fair share of struggles this season, but pieced together one of his best performances of the season last week. He led the Texans to a 26-15 win over the 49ers while completing 30-of-39 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 30 yards on the ground for good measure. Stroud did all of this without Nico Collins, who was sidelined with a concussion. He should be back this week, and the Broncos are without their star cornerback, Patrick Surtain II. Still, Denver’s front will give Stroud problems in this matchup. The Broncos lead the NFL by a wide margin in sacks. With 36, they have 10 more than second place.
Bo Nix (Broncos) @ Texans
Nix was a start for me last week and has back-to-back four-touchdown games. It’s difficult to sit someone after such performances, but let me make the case. The Texans allow the fewest points per game in the NFL (14.7), and it’s their pass defense that’s elite. They allow the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (178.4) and even rank dead-last in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks per game. Fantasy managers who have better options at QB this week should bench Nix for these reasons.
