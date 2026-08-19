Kevin Durant Landing Spots: 3 Destinations To Bolster Rockets SF's Fantasy Stock

This NBA offseason has emerged as one of the more chaotic in league history, with several all-time greats joining new teams, vastly reshaping the landscape of fantasy basketball. Players like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo suiting up for new squads has already made a massive impact on the league as a whole, and recent trade chatter has indicated another legend of the game could be on the move: Kevin Durant.

Durant’s name has been kicked around trade rumors throughout the offseason, with the Houston Rockets reportedly listening to offers for the 16-time All-Star. In his 18th season, the first in Houston, the future Hall-of-Famer showed he’s as lethal as ever, posting 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 52.0% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc.

He sustained notable availability throughout the season, suiting up in 78 games during the 2025-26 campaign. His durability helped him carve out the ninth-highest fantasy scoring campaign in the NBA, carving out 39.9 points per contest.

Plenty of teams have shown reported interest in potentially adding Durant, but these three teams make the best case to strike a deal for the four-time scoring champ:

Cleveland Cavaliers

Nov 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) durign the first half at Rocket Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many expected the Cleveland Cavaliers to find its way to a reunion with James in free agency before the NBA’s all-time leading scorer made his way to Philadelphia, which has put Cleveland in a tough spot to say the least. The Cavs have been linked to players like Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson in wake of James’ free agency decision, along with the higher-end option of Durant.

The star forward would fit seamlessly into a Cleveland offense that finds itself in dire need of three-point and playmaking production on the wing. The addition of Durant creates lesser reliance on James Harden on the offensive end, while significantly bolstering the lineup. Durant’s scoring production could take a slight hit alongside Donovan Mitchell, though his rebounding and assist output projects to take a noticeable leap, serving in favor of his fantasy outlook. Cleveland’s front office is big-game hunting, and a move for Durant could be the trade that takes the team over the top in the Eastern Conference.

Denver Nuggets

Dec 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With trade rumors with Cleveland heating up, the Denver Nuggets’ contract talks with Watson continue to become increasingly strenuous. The star forward is seeking a massive bump in salary, which could force the team into a sign-and trade. In a potential deal, Houston could emerge as a prime destination, considering Denver’s interest in adding a player like Durant to pair with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Taking Durant’s efficiency into account, he should sustain significant scoring production, though his rebounding and assist numbers could take a slight hit with Jokic controlling the ball the vast majority of the time on the offensive end. Still, with sustained availability and notable defensive performance at this stage of his career, Durant should remain a top-12 fantasy option with a move to the Nuggets. With a core of Murray, Jokic and Durant, it’d be hard not to pick the Nuggets to come out of a crowded Western Conference.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Mar 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives past Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Timberwolves made one of the offseason’s headlining moves with the addition of LaMelo Ball via trade. Minnesota’s front office moved star big man Naz Reid to pair Ball with Anthony Edwards in the backcourt. The deal certainly bolstered the team’s title hopes, but the front office continues to flirt with the idea of striking a deal for Durant. The Timberwolves have plenty of trade pieces left, and a deal could thread the needle in a big way out west.

The fit is seamless. Durant and Edwards built significant chemistry during their time together at the 2024 Olympics, with both playing crucial roles in Team USA’s gold medal campaign. In Minnesota, I’d expect to emerge as the No. 2 option offensively, with Ball generating looks for both he and Edwards. His scoring and rebounding production should remain largely consistent, though he could face fewer assist opportunities next to a pass-first point guard. The trio of Ball, Edwards and Durant could be the core to help Minnesota reach the NBA Finals for the first time in team history.

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