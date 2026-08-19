Qualifying Offer Could Spell End to Peyton Watson's Nuggets Tenure

The Denver Nuggets still have yet to come to a resolution for their restricted free agent forward Peyton Watson after weeks of negotiations.

Some have expected the Nuggets to eventually come to a deal with Watson, others have anticipated a sign-and-trade to be the end result, and many potential contract numbers have since been thrown out as possibilities since negotiations opened.

But one other outside possibility, while a little less likely, is in the cards to wrap up the ongoing free agency that Watson has been involved in: that's for the qualifying offer to be accepted at a little over $6 million, and sign him to a one-year deal for next season.

In reality, that's an option that shouldn't be the preference for either side of the equation. It doesn't benefit Watson's future, and it certainly doesn't help the Nuggets long-term. And if it happens, that qualifying offer could be the beginning of the end for his tenure in the Mile High.

Nuggets, Peyton Watson Need to Avoid the Qualifying Offer

With the restricted free agency process for Watson taking longer than many had anticipated, the qualifying offer has been a possibility thrown out in recent rumors that would be a clear, but drastic end to the Nuggets' negotiation process.

Watson would sign a one-year deal, get paid significantly less than what he could get via a long-term extension this offseason, hold a no-trade clause for the entire next season, then hit unrestricted free agency later next summer with the opportunity to hit the negotiation table once again.

The move would essentially allow Watson to gamble on himself for one more year in Denver. He could continue to build on the momentum he showcased in the middle of last season, wouldn't be inclined to be traded, then have more flexibility–– and potentially interest–– on the market next summer.

And as teams other than Denver would have a better ability to go out and pursue Watson on a signing themselves, the Nuggets might not have the chance to find a new agreement for him in 2027. Therefore, they'd be losing one of their top assets for the future for nothing.

Oct 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) looks to pass against Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson (8) during the third quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But while a tempting gamble for Watson to make, it's nothing that he should be zeroing in on as his preferred outcome. He'd be playing for a much lower price than anticipated next season, and there's no guarantees that he finds more money on the free agent market come next summer.

For the Nuggets, they have even less incentive to let this qualifying offer happen.

They have far more leverage to get a long-term deal done in restricted free agency compared to unrestricted, would have less trade flexibility considering he'd be on a no-trade clause, and a one-year deal is lacks any security past this season.

Does it bring the Nuggets' cap bill down further than what a new contract would create? Absolutely. Does it put them in a better spot when looking forward three to five years because of it? No chance.

Bottom Line

So for Denver, allowing Watson to play on the qualifying offer needs to be a last-resort option.

Unless there is nothing of value on the trade market for him now, and the bridge for a new deal with the Nuggets has been burned, a new, long-term contract remains the best possible outcome for this saga heading into next season.

Will that be the end result for Watson and Denver? Time will tell. But if it is, that deal to keep him here is certainly taking a long time to come to fruition.

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