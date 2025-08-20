Bryce Young, Elic Ayomanor, And 16 More Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
Every fantasy season, deep sleepers emerge from the shadows—players buried on depth charts or overlooked on draft day who end up swinging matchups. These are the players worth circling in 2025, the names that could turn into late-round lottery tickets if the stars align.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
In shallow leagues with short benches, Young will be in the free agent pool in every league. The Panthers gave him a potential true WR1 in the 2025 NFL Draft, which should help Carolina’s scoring ability. The depth of his wide receiving options doesn’t stand out by stats, and Adam Thielen isn’t getting any younger. Young showed growth late last year, helped by his willingness to run more, especially at the goal line (five rushing scores over his final six starts).
I don’t expect his passing attempts to beat the league average unless their young wideouts develop quicker than expected. Based on this, Young must stay active as a runner to post replacement and backend starting quarterback stats in 2025.
Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
With the Bears bringing in Ben Johnson to lead their transition to a winning franchise, many expect their running back position to deliver a great opportunity in fantasy stats and production. D’Andre Swift should be the easy winner in this backfield, but he is coming off his heaviest touch season (295). If he has an injury, Monangai will compete for an early down active role in this offense with Roschon Johnson. He has minimal experience catching the ball, and Johnson will have the early inside track in goal-line and short-yardage situations.
Monangai will go undrafted in most leagues, but he should be a player to follow over the summer and during the regular season. The reports about him in training camp have been positive in early August.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
With each day that passes without Quinshon Judkins in Browns’ training camp, Sampson has a chance to claw his way up Cleveland’s running back depth chart. He brings an early down runner profile, which paints a lower ceiling, especially when adding the cloudiness at quarterback for the Browns in 2025. In recent drafts, he has passed Jerome Ford in ADP, signaling the fantasy market's expectations about his opportunity this year.
I still view him as a deep sleeper, even with a sleeper price point, due to the chance that Judkins may very well play this year. At the very least, Sampson could be the top handcuff to Cleveland’s top rookie running back drafted in 2025.
Harold Fannin, Cleveland Browns
Fannin won’t be drafted in many 12-team redraft leagues, but he is a player the fantasy market should follow. His straight-line speed is much better than his rhythm in and out of cuts, which will make him easier to defend early in his career. Fannin brings a unique tight end skill set, one that should improve over time. At the very least, he should be a waiver wire handcuff for David Njoku.
Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos
I saw in some early high-stakes drafts where Bryant was selected as the third Broncos’ wideout in some leagues, so I had to take a look at his college profile. Denver added him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft after improving his college resume in back-to-back seasons (34/453/2, 43/560/7, and 54/984/10. His yards per catch peaked in 2024 (18.2 – 13.2 over his previous two years.
Bryant offers size (6’2” and 205 lbs.), potentially making him the future replacement of Courtland Sutton. He ran a 4.61 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but his game is built on hands, release, and route running. His skill set continues to improve, but he needs time to prove his worth against NFL-caliber cornerbacks. Bryant should improve the Broncos' scoring at the goal line.
Nick Chubb, Houston Texans
I’m starting to get a good feeling about Chubb helping the Texans this year. He’s a hard worker with the motivation to do his rehab prep. A year removed from his knee injuries should help his acceleration and play-making ability. Joe Mixon remains the top running back in this offense while still having an injury tag next to his name in August. Chubb will undoubtedly get in his way for touches, and the Texans may rely on him more early in the season. With an RB55 ranking in PPR formats, he brings handcuff value, along with big game upside with a starting job and some touchdowns.
Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts only had Mitchell on the field for 35.2% of their snaps in his rookie season. Mitchell caught 23 of his 55 targets for 312 yards and no scores. His lack of opportunity was directly tied to Alec Pierce having a more rounded skill set at wide receiver, helping the Colts in the deep passing game and with their run blocking.
Mitchell offers plus speed (4.34 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL combine), with quickness to beat his defender at the line of scrimmage. With any wide receiver injury, he would be the player awarded the most significant bump in snaps.
Jalen Royals, Kansas City Chiefs
Royals has a natural flow to his route running and spacing of defenders. He brings a shimmy and shoulder fake after his catches at the second level of the defense, creating yards after catch. His open-field running is an edge, along with his hands. Royals’ route running has a high floor despite needing some refinement off the line of scrimmage. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His strength is the missing link to his early profile.
I see some CeeDee Lamb qualities in his game, making Royals a value at wide receiver this year in the NFL Draft. The next step in his development is proving that he can perform at a high level against more talented cornerbacks. He projects to be a volume wide receiver who can work the inside part of the field.
If Rashee Rice gets suspended, Royals could be a dark horse to move up to the food chain.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Is it possible that Pete Carroll will try to steal a page out of the New England Patriots’ playbook this year? Mayer came to the NFL with pedigree and a winning resume at Notre Dame, but he failed to fire in his rookie season (27/304/2). The Raiders kicked him down the tight end depth chart by adding Brock Bowers last year.
His training reports have been positive this year, and two-tight end sets would add more blocking fire to the run game. Mayer has a high enough pass-catching ceiling to be the third option in the Raiders’ passing game, painting a Rob Gronkowski/Aaron Hernandez potential profile to this offense. Mayer will go undrafted in all formats, even the FFPC, which features 1.5 fantasy points per catch for tight ends.
Jalin Hyatt, New York Giants
In the offseason, Hyatt worked hard to get stronger by adding more bulk (up to about 190 lbs.). He left a mid-June practice with a minor leg issue, and an unknown issue has him on the sidelines again in mid-August. Based on speed, talent, and ceiling, Hyatt has an excellent chance at emerging as New York’s second-best wide receiver in 2025. A player to follow, and the fantasy market has been waiting for him to break out after showcasing a high ceiling in his final season (67/1,267/15) in college in 2022. He will be found in the free agent pool in almost all fantasy leagues in Week 1.
Ben Sinnott, Washington Commanders
Sinnott continues to get stronger and add weight, but he is lagging in his blocking skills at the point of attack. His route running creates an edge while offering the wheels and moves to create after the catch.
In his rookie season, Washington had him on the field for 23.1% of their plays. He caught all five of his targets for 28 yards and one touchdown.
When watching his highlights, Sinnott shines at the second level of the defense, an area where Zach Ertz has lost to Father Time. His pass-catching abilities give me a Jason Witten feel, and a mobile quarterback will likely enhance his value as his career progresses.
His spring reports have been positive, giving a hint that Sinnott could be a much better player this year while waiting to steal Zach Ertz’s job. He’ll go undrafted in almost all fantasy leagues, but I view him as a must-follow, as Sinnott has the tools to rank in the top 18 at tight end this year if Ertz has an injury or a regression in play.
Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins
If Miami decides to rotate in a second running back with a big back profile, Gordon could be the surprising RB2 winner in the rotation. He comes in at 6’1” and 225 lbs., with success over the past two seasons at Oklahoma State (475/2,612/34 with 68 catches for 509 yards and two more scores).
His game is built on power, with a nose for the goal line. The Dolphins could use him as their short-yardage goal/goal line runner, which would steal some of De’Von Achane’s scoring chances. Gordon brings below-par speed (4.6 40-yard dash), but showcases a reasonable floor catching the ball and protecting the quarterback. At the very least, he could be the dark horse flier handcuff for Miami over Jaylen Wright.
Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints
Neal brings a “do your job approach” to the NFL while lacking elite speed (4.58 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine). The Saints rookie running back has a good feel for play flow while having the eyes to hit daylight when it shines through. His power grades better than his open-field moves, which helps his value in short-yardage and goal-line plays. He’ll add value catching the ball while trailing in his pass protection skills.
Due to an August hamstring issue, Neal will go undrafted in almost all fantasy leagues this year, which will also cost him a chance at winning the New Orleans RB2 role out of the gate. Kendre Miller has talent, but also a history of missing many games in his short NFL career. Neal falls in the dark horse running back category if Alvin Kamara has an injury.
Mason Taylor, New York Jets
Taylor turns 21 on May 8th, giving him an edge in age and development time over Tyler Warren and Colston Warren. His 40-yard dash time (4.65) ranked at the top end of this year’s draft class for his position. He also performed well in the bench press (28 reps of 225 lbs.), but Taylor still needs work on his hands and fire in the blocking game.
His route running is trailing due to questionable tempo and selling points at the top of his breaks. He relies on his edge in quickness and speed to get wins vs. linebackers. Taylor brings winning hands, which will help him succeed in catching the ball in tight quarters.
Entering the NFL, his overall skill has room for growth, some of which will come from coaching and experience.
The tight end bar for the Jets wasn’t that high before the addition of Taylor, suggesting a starting job in his rookie season. Justin Fields looked for Cole Kmet as his second receiving option in 2022 (50/544/7) and 2023 (73/719/6), which should give the Jets’ rookie tight end a reasonable TE2 floor.
Taylor was listed on the injury report last week with a high ankle issue, but somehow, he lost the injury tag this week. On Monday, the Jets had him on the field for a full practice session, which is a positive sign for his recovery.
Malachi Corley, New York Jets
Corley brings strength and open-field running to the table, but he needs to work on his route running. His skill set falls in a range with Deebo Samuel, while lacking his top-end speed. New York could use him as a chain mover over the short areas of the field to take advantage of his ability to break tackles and finish runs. His game has room for growth, starting with his vision and reads of defenders.
The new coaching staff could use him as a gadget player this year in a low-level form of Jameson Williams. Most of the fantasy market won’t know who he is until Corley makes some plays on the field.
Jordan James, San Francisco 49ers
I’m going against the grain with James as the upside handcuff for Christian McCaffrey. Isaac Guerendo is a talented player, and I like what I saw from him last year. Unfortunately, he has too many injury dings on his resume to be trusted over a 17-week NFL schedule. Guerendo is already battling a shoulder injury in August.
James saw his playing time increase each year over his three seasons at Oregon. Last year, he gained 1,476 combined yards with 15 touchdowns and 26 catches on 259 touches. James flashed more explosiveness running the ball in 2023 (7.1 yards per catch) while working in a rotational role.
Many of James’s assets grade below the NFL average, highlighted by his 40-yard time (4.55). The next step in his development is to incorporate patience into his runs, allowing holes to open up naturally. He’ll win with power while offering open field value. James has a winnable floor in pass protection that invites a three-down role if needed.
His fresher legs and healthier career path may lead to him securing the RB2 for the 49ers in his rookie season. James will go undrafted in most 12-team formats, but he is a player to follow this summer. He suffered a broken finger in the first week of August that required surgery. San Francisco hopes to have him back for Week 1.
Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
In 2022 and 2023, Horton developed into a high-volume wide receiver at Colorado State (71/1,131/8 and 96/1,136/8) over 24 games. His college career started at Nevada over two seasons (20/336/5 and 52/659/5). Unfortunately, his 2024 season ended after six games (26/353/1) due to a knee injury.
Horton ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine, leading to Seattle drafting him in the fifth round. His top weakness coming into the NFL is his strength and success vs. physical defenders. He gets downfield quickly with the route running to win at different levels of the defense. Horton brings open-field ability, good hands, and winning vision.
His one lacking asset can be added via working hard in the gym while also evolving naturally by getting older and filling out. His scouting report screams more layers than Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Seahawks gave $5.5 million reasons to start MVS ahead of Horton, but talent ultimately prevails. For now, Horton is a wide receiver project in this offense, with a waiver wire ADP.
Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
With Treylon Burks no longer on the Titans’ roster, their WR3 role is up for grabs. Ayomanor has been trending this summer while seeing time with Tennessee’s first-team offense in their first preseason game.
He brings an interesting combination of speed (4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine) and size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the Titans. Ayomanor has a feel for creating space out of his breaks despite lacking quickness, but he does give some tells on certain plays, allowing a defender to read his next move. He wins in tight coverage and has the tools to become a more physical wide receiver.
His hands are in question coming into the NFL. Ayomanor works hard, which invites more development in his game. He has the tools to play in the slot or on the outside. Over the first 10 days of August, Ayomanor has been drafted more than Tyler Lockett in the NFFC Online Championship, with both players having just as good a chance of going on undrafted.