Early Waiver Wire Report Week 6: Darren Waller, Rico Dowdle Emerge as League-Winning Pickups
The fifth week of the NFL season delivered no shortage of surprises, making the waiver wire as crucial as any other for fantasy football managers.
Whether it was a rookie flashing upside, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity, these early adds can influence one’s fantasy football outlook for the rest of the season.
From emerging backfield options to pass-catchers commanding surprising volume, here are the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 6.
*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints (ESPN: 60% Yahoo: 77%)
Shaheed has received five or more targets in every game this season. However, entering the Saints’ game against the Giants, he was limited to just 9.7 yards per catch. Known for his explosive, big-play ability, Shaheed bucked that trend by averaging 28.5 yards per catch against the Giants. Overall, he caught 4-of-5 targets for 114 yards and a touchdown (21.4 fantasy points). Although the majority of his production came from an 87-yard TD reception in the second quarter, Shaheed belongs on all rosters, as he has big-play upside as a viable flex play each week.
Rico Dowdle, RB, Carolina Panthers (ESPN: 59% Yahoo: 58%)
It was a career day for Dowdle, who made his first start in place of an injured Chubba Hubbard against the Dolphins. Dowdle rushed 23 times for a career-high 206 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 3-of-4 targets for 28 yards. Dowdle totaled 32.4 fantasy points to lead all running backs in the early window. There isn’t a clear timetable for Hubbard’s return, as he’s been dealing with a nagging calf injury. As long as it persists, Dowdle is a must-start. He should be rostered in every league, with his status for Week 6 being uncertain.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams (ESPN: 52% Yahoo: 63%)
Stafford was a star on Thursday night despite the Rams’ loss to the injury-plagued 49ers. He passed for 389 yards and three touchdowns. He has passed for 375+ passing yards and three touchdowns in back-to-back games and has thrown multiple touchdowns in all but one game this season. At 37 years old, Stafford hasn’t lost a step. He has 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions and is legitimately playing some of the best football in his career. He and the Rams face the Ravens in Week 6. He projects as one of the best streamers at quarterback next week.
Darren Waller, TE, Miami Dolphins, (ESPN: 48% Yahoo: 67%)
Waller made my list of Week 5 tight end streamers and finished as one of the top tight ends of the week. He caught all five of his targets and recorded 78 yards and a touchdown. Since his return to football in Week 4, Waller already has three TDs. With Tyreek Hill out for the season, the veteran tight end will continue to be more involved each week. His specialty is winning in the middle of the field, while Tua Tagovailoa is adept at targeting the middle intermediate portion of the field. Waller and Tagovailoa are a perfect match and will continue to produce fireworks in fantasy football together.
Kendrick Bourne, WR, San Francisco 49ers (ESPN: 7% Yahoo: 4%)
Bourne was the benefactor of the 49ers' slew of inactives on offense in Thursday night’s game against the Rams. The veteran caught a career-high 10-of-11 targets from backup quarterback Mac Jones, and also recorded a career-best 142 receiving yards. He totaled 24.2 fantasy points and was a major contributor to the 49ers upsetting the Rams, 26-23. If San Francisco continues to experience injuries in its pass-catcher room, Bourne will continue to have fantasy appeal.
Theo Johnson, TE, New York Giants (ESPN: 6% Yahoo: 11%)
Johnson was also on my list of Week 5 tight end streamers. He caught 6-of-7 targets for 33 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints. It was his first career multi-TD game, and he also had a career-high in catches and targets. With Malik Nabers out for the season and Jaxson Dart starting under center, Johnson has been one of the primary beneficiaries. The Giants continue to utilize Johnson in the end zone, where much of his value lies. At a thin position, he’s a valuable pickup.
Isaiah Bond, WR, Cleveland Browns (ESPN: 5% Yahoo: 6%)
The Browns’ wide receiver room is wide open, as Jerry Jeudy has been a major disappointment, and there isn’t an established No. 2 five weeks into the season. However, Bond has quietly recorded 13 targets over his last two games. In this week’s loss to the Vikings, the undrafted free agent led all Browns wide receivers with seven targets. He only posted two receptions for 29 yards, but his target share signifies potential for future production. Cleveland’s offense appeared to move the ball slightly better with rookie Dillon Gabriel under center. Time will tell if Bond can become one of his favorite targets going forward.
Jake Tonges, TE, San Francisco 49ers (ESPN: 5% Yahoo: 4%)
Tonges completes a trio of tight ends on this list that also made my list of Week 5 tight end streamers and registered a career-high seven receptions on 11 targets to go along with 41 yards and a score. He scored 17.1 fantasy points, continuing his solid production while George Kittle remains on injured reserve. Tonges undoubtedly benefited from Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings all being out in Week 5. However, as long as Kittle is out, he’ll continue to have value. Reports suggest it could be at least another week until Kittle is activated, which means Tonges will earn another start against a Buccaneers defense that ranks middle of the pack in fantasy points given up to tight ends. While San Francisco’s pass-catcher room continues to battle injuries, Tonges continues to be a viable streamer.