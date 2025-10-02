Darren Waller and 3 More Fantasy Football Week 5 Tight End Streamers
The tight end position has long been one of the most unpredictable lineup slots in fantasy football.
Outside of the few elite names, week-to-week production can be inconsistent, leaving managers frustrated and often scrambling for answers. That makes streaming — a tactic that utilizes the waiver wire to start players based on favorable matchups each week — a viable and sometimes necessary strategy.
By targeting matchups, opportunity and red-zone usage, streaming tight ends can help managers squeeze value out of a position that rarely offers much beyond the top tier. Instead of being locked into a low-ceiling option, streaming opens the door to finding upside plays who can deliver at the right time.
Week 5 of the NFL season presents a fresh slate and several opportunities for managers seeking to optimize their lineups. Here are four streaming options that could pay off for fantasy football managers.
*Percentage denotes player’s roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*
Darren Waller (Dolphins) @ Panthers (ESPN: 37% Yahoo: 55%)
One of the most surprising moves this offseason was the Dolphins trading Jonnu Smith to the Steelers and signing Waller, who had been retired for roughly a year. He battled a hip injury that caused him to miss the first three weeks of the season, but the veteran finally made his Dolphins debut in Week 4 on Monday night. Waller played just 16 snaps but secured 3-of-4 targets for 27 yards, including a pair of touchdowns against the Jets. With Tyreek Hill out for the season, the tight end will become more involved in the offense going forward. His Week 5 matchup against the Panthers, who surrender the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends per game, is an excellent matchup for him to build on the success from a week ago. Waller was even listed as a must-start this week by our very own Thomas Carelli.
Mason Taylor (Jets) vs. Cowboys (ESPN: 5% Yahoo: 8%)
The rookie tight end recorded his best game as a pro on Monday night in Week 4. With Justin Fields back under center, Taylor hauled in 5-of-7 targets for 65 yards. His night was highlighted by a team-long 27-yard reception late in the third quarter. Taylor also posted back-to-back games with six or more targets, as he caught 4-of-6 targets for 18 yards in the Jets’ Week 3 loss to the Buccaneers. Now he and Fields match up against Dallas’ defense, which leads the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (297.3). Consider Taylor a worthwhile deep league play as he looks to become Field’s No. 2 pass catcher behind Garrett Wilson.
Theo Johnson (Giants) @ Saints (ESPN: 4% Yahoo: 8%)
With rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under center, Johnson hauled in his first touchdown of the season in the Giants’ win over the Chargers last week. Overall, he caught 3-of-5 targets for 17 yards. However, like Waller, his usage will likely surge with Malik Nabers out for the season. The most intriguing aspect of Johnson’s fantasy value is his red-zone usage. He’s one of just five tight ends in the NFL with five targets inside the 20-yard line this season. The Saints rank middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points given up to tight ends, but have conceded two touchdowns to the position through four weeks. Johnson has considerable streaming value with touchdown upside in Week 5.
Jake Tonges (49ers) @ Rams (ESPN: 5% Yahoo: 3%)
After George Kittle’s injury in Week 1, Tonges virtually came out of nowhere. However, he’s been surprisingly fantasy relevant. The former Cal Bear has scored twice and has two games where he’s seen five targets. He’s also coming off his best game as a pro, securing 3-of-5 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown. Injuries have plagued the 49ers' offense. Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings are all out on Thursday night’s game. Tonges is one of the few healthy pass-catchers for San Francisco, and will likely be involved a lot on offense as a result. The Rams are middle of the pack in terms of points given up to tight ends, but somebody has to catch the ball from Mac Jones. My bet is with Tonges.
