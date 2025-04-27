Fantasy Baseball: Week 5 Waiver Wire Outfielders
The free agent pool in 12-team formats with 30 roster slots leaves fantasy managers with weaker options. Picking up on player trends can lead to finding surprising results, but a fantasy manager must believe in their long-term ceiling.
Andrew Benintendi, CWS
A trip to the injured list led to Benintendi's return to the free agent pool in many 12-team leagues. Over his last nine games, he only hit .176 over 34 at-bats, but two balls left the yard with three runs and three RBIs. Benintendi struggled vs. lefties over the past two seasons (25-for-126 with 11 runs, five home runs, and 14 RBIs), inviting a platoon role if not corrected in 2025.
Last year, he was a backend outfield asset over his final 288 at-bats (.253/38/17/47/1). Benintendi should be rostered in most deep formats, while being a reasonable OF5 swing in 12-team formats. The White Sox face 12 right-handed pitchers over the next two weeks.
Miguel Vargas, CWS
I must be the biggest Vargas supporter in the high-stakes market, but I released him in most of my 12-team league last week. He has a four-game hitting streak (7-for-16) with three runs, one home run, and two RBIs. The White Sox hit him 9th and 1st over his last two starts, giving him a wide range of at-bat chances from game to game. His exit velocity (90.4 mph) and hard-hit rate (40.3) are up this year while offering a fly-ball swing path (49.3).
His low batting average (.189) and minimal production (10 runs, one home run, eight RBIs, and one steal) suggest a minimal fight for him again this waiver period. In his first home run game (422 feet), Vargas hit a ball to the right center field fence in his first at-bat. I’m buying again if I need an upgrade in my outfield.
Alek Thomas, ARI
Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been tracking Thomas in 15-team leagues. He’s still looking for his first home run while having a few too many strikeouts (17 over 65 at-bats – 23.6%). His exit velocity (92.5 mph) is a career-high level, but Thomas continues to have a worm-killer launch angle (3.1) and a low fly-ball rate (24.5).
The Diamondbacks shipped Jake McCarthy back to AAA, creating a better opportunity for Thomas. His minor league career (.317/279/40/206/48 over 1,435 at-bats) paints a higher ceiling.
Andy Pages, LAD
The bat of Pages has picked up over his last three matches (six-for-11 with three runs, two home runs, and three RBIs). His strikeout rate (27.4) continues to hurt his ceiling, but he does have a power upside profile in the minors (88 home runs over 1,396 at-bats).
Pages has a bottom-of-the-order opportunity, hurting counting stats. Buy his uptick in home runs, and see what next week brings.
Angel Martinez, CLE
Over his first 13 games for the Guardians, Martinez is hitting .362 over 47 at-bats, but he only has four runs, four RBIs, and two stolen bases. Martinez has yet to take a walk with six strikeouts. Between AA and AAA, over 854 at-bats, he hit .260 with 125 runs, 24 home runs, 131 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases.
There is more here than his counting stats show, but Martinez will give away his early gain in batting average. I view him as a sneaky option in 12-team leagues this week.
