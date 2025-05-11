Fantasy Baseball: Week 7 Waiver Wire Outfielders
The free agent pool in 12-team formats with 30 roster slots leaves fantasy managers with weaker options. Picking up on player trends can lead to finding surprising results, but a fantasy manager must believe in their long-term ceiling.
Outfielders
Josh Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
The Rays should be back in the starting lineup over the next week or so. Over his three rehab games, he has one hit over nine at-bats with two runs, one home run, and two RBIs. He struggled on Saturday night (0-4 with four strikeouts), but Tampa has yet to play him in back-to-back games. Lowe has a high profile in home runs and stolen bases, while needing time to regain his form at the plate. If he slipped through the waiver wire cracks, Lowe should be added this week.
Evan Carter, Texas Rangers
Last week, I was ahead of the free agent curve for Carter. The Rangers decided to release Leody Taveras last Sunday, about an hour before the free agency period ran. The Rangers called him up on Tuesday after success over 14 games (15-for-52 with nine runs, three home runs, eight RBIs, and four stolen bases). With Texas, Carter went 4-for-18 with two runs, one home run, and one RBI over his first five games. The Rangers will give him every opportunity to succeed.
Angel Martinez, Cleveland Guardians
Martinez showed a spark over his last six games (7-for-22 with five runs, one home run, five RBIs, and one stolen base), inviting more playing time. He’s hitting over .314 over his first 86 at-bats, but his counting stats (10 runs, one home run, 11 RBIs, and three steals) are trailing. I sense a winning run in playing time and power, creating value in 12-team leagues.
Joe Adell, Los Angeles Angels
Adell has a streak bat, and he was ice cold over 22 games (11-for-74 with five runs, two home runs, 10 RBIs, and one steal) while striking out 21 times. He smashed a pair of home runs over his last 10 at-bats (.400), creating flier interest in this week on the waiver wire.
Leody Taveras, Seattle Mariners
Last week, I was pining for Taveras to lose his starting job so Evan Carter could get a major league job. The Mariners placed Luke Raley on the injured list, leading to the signing of Taveras. Over his first two games with Seattle, he went 2-for-8 with one run, two RBIs, and one stolen base. For a fantasy team looking for some speed, Taveras should see plenty of playing time, and he does have double-digit power upside.
More Fantasy Baseball News:
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Roman Anthony, James Outman Headline Top Outfielders
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Watch: Jordan Lawlar Highlights Top Infielders
Jordan Lawlar's MLB Arrival Looms: Fantasy Baseball Impact
Nick Kurtz's Fantasy Baseball Stock Wavers Amid Early Strikeout Struggles
Fantasy Baseball: Week 7 Closer Depth Charts & Bullpen Report