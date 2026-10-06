Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Keon Coleman, Will Shipley, and 6 More Week 5 Waiver Wire Adds

Week 5 is rapidly approaching, and bye weeks are already another obstacle to maneuver in fantasy football. Injuries also continue to plague teams across the league, giving us a handful of decent waiver-wire options to target.

While some leagues have waiver signings decided by team records or other factors, others use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) to award free agents fairly. Leagues typically award $100 or $1,000 for the season, so it’s crucial not to spend your FAAB recklessly.

It can be tough to gauge how much people will bid on certain free agents, so in this article, we’ll provide a weekly guide to players to consider on the waiver wire and suggest how much to spend on them.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The players included in this article are rostered in 35% or fewer leagues on Yahoo .

Kirk Cousins, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Just as everyone expected, Kirk Cousins is the QB8 in fantasy points per game (20.7), scoring 20-plus fantasy points in three straight games.

These past three weeks are the first time since 2022 that Kirk Cousins has scored 20+ fantasy points in three straight games. — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) October 5, 2026

Although Cousins faces the New England Patriots in Week 5, he’s eighth in adjusted EPA/play (0.22) and third in success rate (52.5%) among 26 QBs with 100-plus plays.

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) looks to pass against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

The interest in Jacoby Brissett this week is entirely predicated on him taking on the Detroit Lions at home in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair. Entering Week 5, the Lions’ defense is 30th in dropback EPA (0.29) and 31st in dropback success rate (53.0%) this season.

Between Cousins and Brissett, Cousins is the better long-term option, while Brissett is a viable target if managers are desperate at the QB position in Week 5.

Will Shipley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (28) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 10-12 percent of budget, 12-15 percent of budget if you roster Saquon Barkley

Everything is lining up for Will Shipley to be the featured back for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5 – and potentially beyond – with Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby dealing with injuries.

The only concerns for Shipley are that the Eagles’ offense looks out of sorts, Jalen Hurts can still steal goal-line carries, and there’s a chance Philly attempts to bring in more competition to the RB room.

Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 7-10 percent of budget

Keon Coleman was the WR9 in Week 4 with 23.6 fantasy points, and he’s a strong waiver-wire option because of DJ Moore reaggravating his shoulder injury.

Among the 67 WRs with 15-plus targets, Coleman has the 3rd-highest catch rate (87.5%), 13th-most yards per reception (15.5), and 15th-most yards per route run (2.38).

Malik Washington, WR, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) runs after making a catch as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) defends during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Rostering a player on the Miami Dolphins is not for the faint of heart, but Malik Washington has been the team’s most reliable wideout so far this season.

Washington has tallied double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back weeks, and the Dolphins are going to play from behind in plenty of games.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen (13) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the pre season at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 1-3 percent of budget

Injuries to Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton open the door for the other WRs on the Kansas City Chiefs to earn more playing time, including rookie Cyrus Allen. Allen received a ton of training camp hype , and his 16.2 yards per reception in college and 13 receiving touchdowns in 2025 at Cincinnati suggest he can play a similar role to Thornton.

With reports of the Chiefs expressing interest in reuniting with Tyreek Hill , Allen is nothing more than a stash candidate in deeper leagues.

Dohnte Meyers, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (81) catches a deep pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-2 on the season with a 22-17 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget, 5-7 percent of budget as a short-term option if you roster Ja’Marr Chase and/or Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals endured injuries to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 4, which led to Dohnte Meyers being the WR23 with 15.2 fantasy points in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Meyers could be in store for an expanded role in Week 5 against the Dolphins if Chase and/or Higgins are inactive, the Bengals have a bye week in Week 6, and neither Chase nor Higgins appear to have a long-term injury.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

The Minnesota Vikings’ aerial attack is still trying to find its footing with Kyler Murray under center, but he found a rhythm when targeting T.J. Hockenson in Week 4 against the Dolphins.

Hockenson was the TE1 in Week 4 with 24.9 fantasy points, and he’s now the TE11 in fantasy points per game (11.9) this season. Even with Justin Jefferson returning at some point, Hockenson has the highest catch rate (88.0%) and the fourth-most yards per route run (1.97) among 15 TEs with 20-plus targets in 2026.