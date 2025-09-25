Travis Hunter & Russell Wilson Lead Top 10 Most Dropped Players on Yahoo Fantasy
In the short roster formats at Yahoo Fantasy, sometimes injuries clear the way for winning investments. Their fantasy leagues have a “what have you done for me lately” feel at some positions, as many game managers chase last week’s points or try to play matchups. Here’s a look at the top 10 most dropped players at Yahoo Fantasy after Week 3:
James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
In the fantasy world where the quickest to the computer wins the game, Conner owners sprinted to their mouse this past Sunday to add Trey Benson after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Conner has been a very good player in his time with the Cardinals, and he will be missed in their offense.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
After a surprising game (93 combined yards with eight catches in 20 touches), the Browns quickly shifted to Quinshon Judkins once he was ready for game action. Sampson still brings handcuff value in deeper formats, but earned his Yahoo unemployment card this week. In early August, I wrote that I expected Judkins to lead the Browns in running back production, which was against the prevailing public opinion at the time.
Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
A non-contact Achilles injury knocked Harris out of action for the remainder of 2025. It was unfortunate for him, but a big win for the value of Omarion Hampton going forward. The Chargers’ running back talent behind their top back isn’t high enough to command many chances weekly, solidifying Hampton’s preseason top 10 running back opportunity.
Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
Based on his stats over his first three games (19/171), Brown is on pace to catch 108 passes for 969 yards and no touchdowns on 153 targets. Unfortunately, he’s gaining only 9.0 yards per catch, with back-to-back dull showings (5/30 and 4/42). Maybe he should change his name to Marquise, as the luster of “Hollywood” has left the building. In the theme of the Squid Game, Brown has been eliminated from being a viable fantasy option on many teams this week due to the expected return of Xavier Worthy and the rise of Tyquan Thornton.
Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos
I once had an ex-girlfriend tell me I was a non-compassionate son of a itch, and she was right. For one week, my deeper sleeper of the year made me look like a wise man. The fickle, shallow roster crowd flipped my guy for the next best thing – Tre Tucker, after Franklin only had two catches for eight yards on four targets last week. The Broncos featured Courtland Sutton in Week 3, and the Chargers left him open most of the day. On the positive side, Franklin continued to have WR2 snaps for Denver, and he said, “I’ll be back on Yahoo league rosters soon.”
Tyrone Tracy, New York Giants
The Giants lost Tracy for a few weeks due to a shoulder injury, and Cam Skattebo kicked him in the Jimmies on the way out the door by posting an exciting RB1 game (124 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches). All summer, I expected the Giants’ incoming rookie to be the better back in 2025, while highlighting this thought process when some Yahoo’s dropped him after Week 1.
Russell Wilson, New York Giants
In a matter of one week, Wilson went from a fantasy DFS darling, helping some lucky game managers win some big prizes, to holding a clipboard. It was an excellent ride for Wilson in Seattle, but his days of cooking will come out of the bullpen in the Giants’ offense for the remainder of the year.
Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals
Three weeks into 2025, the Bengals’ offense has crushed fantasy teams. A date with the Denver Broncos’ defense, paired with a horrible game in Minnesota (140/1 with two interceptions), led to Browning finding his fantasy bags packed after the waiver wire ran on Wednesday this week at Yahoo Fantasy.
Cincinnati passed for 570 yards (6.0 yards per pass attempt) with five touchdowns and 10 sacks over its first three games. Their offensive line has also been a failure in run blocking (61/147/2 – 2.4 yards per carry).
Harrold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
After putting his name on fantasy maps in Week 1 (7/66 on nine targets), Fannin has a declining opportunity for the Browns over their past two matchups (5/48 and 3/25) while facing the Ravens and Packers. He still ranks 12th in tight end scoring (28.90) in PPR formats, with an active snap count (66.5%) in Cleveland’s offense. I expect some big games in his rookie campaign, even if I missed his draft day boat in fantasy leagues.
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
As the Jaguars try to find the best way to use Hunter in his rookie season, the fantasy market at Yahoo has seen enough. He’s on a path to be a fantasy fraud while Trevor Lawrence doesn’t know the zip code for his top two wide receivers after three weeks (17/191 on 41 targets). Jacksonville gave Hunter WR3 snaps over their last two matchups.