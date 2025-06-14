Week 12 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Dominic Canzone, Jeff McNeil Lead Outfielders
Depending on your category needs, there are some helpful under the radar outfielder pieces this week, along Alek Thomas potentially finding his hidden power.
Outfielders
Alek Thomas, ARI
The Diamondbacks gave Thomas 150 at-bats over their first 52 games, but his bat posted empty stats in too many games (.253/14/1/16/3) with a 24.7% strikeout rate. Heading into Saturday's action, he has 10 hits over his last 30 at-bats with seven runs, two home runs, three RBIs, and one steal, giving him starting playable value in shallow formats.
His minor league profile (.317/279/40/206/48 over 1,435 at-bats) had much better results. Thomas is worth a week-to-week ride to see if his bat will offer more upside over the last three months of the year. On the downside for power, he still has a low but rising flyball rate (27.0). His exit velocity (92.1 mph) grades well while being at a career-high level.
Jake Mangum, TB
Since returning from the injured list, Mangum is batting .250 with three runs, one home run, 10 RBIs, and two stolen bases. His three assets over his first 115 at-bats are batting average (.302), RBIs (17), and stolen bases (10), painting him as a rotational starting backend outfielder in 12-team formats. Tampa has had him in their lineup in 32 of his 34 games since his call-up. Mangum won’t be the correct fit for all team structures, but he will help in steals while being in the free agent pool in about 50% of shallow formats.
Jeff McNeil, NYM
McNeil’s bat has been in beast-mode over his last seven games, leading to a .385 batting average over 26 at-bats with five runs, four home runs, and 10 RBIs. His success in power is a head-scratcher based on his 22 home runs over 1,009 at-bats over his previous seasons. He brings an elite approach (18 walks and 12 strikeouts) over his 119 at-bats while on a winning pace in home runs (7) and RBIs (22).
There has been a minimal change in his exit velocity (86.7 mph) and hard hit rate (30.3%) over the past four years, but his launch is improving (15.9 – career-high). The bet here is on McNeil’s patience at the plate, with the hope that his power uptick continues.
Dane Myers, MIA
After returning from the injured list, Myers went 1-for-13 with a run, suggesting a kick to the curb in 12- and 15-team formats. His swing has been on the uptick over his last eight games (11 hits over 29 at-bats with two runs, three RBIs, and one stolen base). From April 26th to May 11th, over 11 games, he hit .412 over 34 at-bats with five runs, two home runs, nine RBIs, and five stolen bases, creating winning fantasy value. Myers offers sneaky upside for a short-term ride, but his lack of recent production will leave many fantasy managers looking for more bang for the investment.
Dominic Canzone, SEA
Canzone played at a high power level over 179 at-bats at AAA, leading to 35 runs, 13 home runs, 36 RBIs, and three stolen bases. His bat also shined at that level from 2022 to 2024 (.312/141/39/162/18 over 703 at-bats), forcing the fantasy market to ask: where has he been? Over his last four games with the Mariners, he went 4-for-12 with two runs, one home run, four RBIs, and one stolen base, highlighted by his game-tying home run in the ninth inning on June 9th.
With Luke Raley getting closer to returning to the majors, Canzone may only have another week to prove his worth to the Mariners. Worth a flier, with the potential to surprise if given enough playing time.
Mike Tauchman, CHI
The shallow fantasy market hasn’t gravitated toward Tauchman in many leagues, despite his better-than-expected success over 79 at-bats (.278/16/4/12) since the White Sox called him up. His walk rate (16.7%) remains elite, accompanied by a favorable strikeout rate (17.7%). Tauchman is a bridge player while his bat is in rhythm.
