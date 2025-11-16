Jameis Winston's Giants Pregame Speech Was Every Bit As Electric As We Hoped
Whatever happens during the Giants game vs. the Packers on Sunday, at least we know we'll get some incredible one-liners from starter Jameis Winston, who is filling in for concussed rookie and QB1 Jaxson Dart.
Speaking of, we already have video of his pregame speech to his Giants teammates, which was every bit as electric as we hoped.
"Today is the only time we got! The time is always now!" Winston passionately shouted in the clip, as his teammates huddled around him. “The time is always ticking! So every single route, every single opportunity, make the most of it! Let's fight for each other! Fight 'til the end! Let's go!"
Check that out below:
Even before he stepped onto the field, Winston's turn under center had produced some viral moments. At his first presser as the team's starter on Wednesday, for instance, the quarterback broke into song (one from Hamilton, specifically).
As far as whimsy goes (which is the recommended scale on which to grade a Winston moment), Sunday's pregame speech was not as silly as another that went viral last season, when the quarterback advised his Browns teammates that it's not about "the lights, not the cameras, not the action,” but rather, "It's about the action." (Yes, it confused us, too).
But we're still sure Sunday's sermon sufficiently hyped up his teammates, and maybe even because its meaning was much easier to parse. We can't wait to see what he has to say after the game.