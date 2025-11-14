Saints Owner Gayle Benson Defends GM Mickey Loomis Amid Disappointing Season
The Saints are 2–8 in year one under coach Kellen Moore, the handpicked coach of longtime general manager Mickey Loomis.
Moore didn't inherit a great roster, but it did appear improved on paper from a year ago when New Orleans finished with a 5–12 record.
But that hasn't shielded the 68-year-old Loomis from criticism amongst the fan base. The longtime Saints executive has earned the trust of owner Gayle Benson, and she's not ready to pull the rug out from under her general manager.
“It may not be what the fans want to hear, but as far as firing Mickey Loomis, that’s ridiculous. He does a great job,” Benson told The Times-Picayune. “You don't think Mickey Loomis is losing sleep at night over all of this? He is. It's hard. It’s not an easy job. It's not like he’s sitting on his butt, not worrying about things. Mickey is one of the longest-tenured and most respected general managers in the NFL. In 2006, he was the lone voice in our building to hire Sean Payton. When I am asked to hold Mickey Loomis accountable, I do. Not every decision works out, they never do. ... I hold him in high esteem, and I am very pleased with what he has accomplished, acquired and is building.”
The Saints host Atlanta on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET as they look to capture their third win of the season. Benson is standing behind Loomis now, but if the franchise continues to slide down the stretch, it could be a very interesting offseason in New Orleans.