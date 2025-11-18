NFL Week 12 Survivor Pool Picks (Seahawks, Monday Night Matchup Highlight Top Predictions)
Survivor players are nearly two thirds of the way through the NFL season, and Week 12 has a few interesting teams to consider picking.
There are double-digit favorites like the Detroit Lions, Seattle, Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens to consider picking, but there may be an undervalued team in primetime this week as well.
That’s where Iain MacMillan is going with his pick in Week 12, but more on that later.
First, let’s take a look at how our editors fared in a wild Week 11 that saw some upsets – and a bunch of close games – on Sunday.
NFL Week 11 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: Atlanta Falcons (L)
- Peter Dewey: Houston Texans (W)
It was a tough week for our Survivor picks, although the Houston Texans and Davis Mills came through with a last-second win over the one-win Tennessee Titans. Our editors make these picks early in the week (usually on Monday morning), and Dewey certainly was banking on C.J. Stroud playing in this game.
As for MacMillan, he was dealt a brutal overtime loss by the Falcons in a game where Michael Penix injured his knee and could be done for the season.
Even though MacMillan lost, we are giving him the chance to “buy back in” since we want differing perspectives for these picks each and every week.
So, here’s a look at where we’re going in Week 12 of the NFL season.
NFL Week 12 Survivor Pool Picks
San Francisco 49ers
It's never fun to have to wait until Monday night to watch your Survivor Pick play, but I think that's the move for Week 12 if you're in the same spot as me and don't have the Seattle Seahawks or Baltimore Ravens available to use.
Don't let the Carolina Panthers' solid record this season convince you that the Panthers are a great football team.
The underlying numbers still peg them as one of the worst teams in the NFL, including ranking 27th in DVOA. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers are starting to get healthy, and Brock Purdy looked fantastic in their Week 11 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
It's the perfect time to buy in on San Francisco and sell your stock in the Panthers. – Iain MacMillan
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks lost in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, but I came away from that game impressed with their defense, which held up time and time again after Sam Darnold turnovers.
Now, the Seahawks face a Tennessee Titans team that couldn’t beat Davis Mills – at home – in Week 11 and remains with just one win in the 2025 season.
Seattle is a massive favorite in this game, and the Seahawks are one of the best road teams in the NFL under Mike Macdonald, going 11-2 since he took over. So, I don’t mind taking a shot on them to bounce back from a crucial loss to the Rams against arguably the worst team in the NFL.
Seattle’s defense ranks sixth in EPA/Play, fifth in points allowed and fourth in yards per play allowed, putting it in a great spot to shut down Cam Ward and an inept Titans attack.
Tennessee enters this game in the bottom two in the NFL in points scored, yards per play, EPA/Play and success rate on offense.
I expect Darnold and company to bounce back in arguably the easiest matchup for any team this week. Plus, I love the Seahawks as a Survivor play since they have a tough close to the season with games against the Rams, 49ers, Colts and Panthers (all over .500) still remaining. – Peter Dewey
