Adidas Snags Sponsorship Deal for All 41 Miami-Dade County Schools
South Florida has long been considered one of the most important regions for high school football. On Monday, adidas grabbed a foothold in the peninsula with a landmark apparel deal.
Adidas announced a multi-year partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, making the brand the official athletic apparel and equipment partner for all Greater Miami Athletic Conference schools' sports programs.
Not only does adidas partner with the third-largest school district in the country, it reinforces its commitment to supporting high school athletics and investing in young athletes.
Adidas is no stranger to the region. This new deal builds on the successful partnerships with the University of Miami, Florida Atlantic University, University of South Florida, and Florida International University.
Adidas will outfit all athletic programs in Miami-Dade's high schools with its iconic Three Stripes products, ensuring student-athletes have access to world-class gear.
Additionally, the iconic Traz Powell Stadium, widely known as "The Mecca of High School Football," has been designated as "adidas Field at Traz Powell Stadium." The new field name was unveiled at an event featuring student-athletes from across the county and representatives from Miami-Dade County Public Schools and adidas.
The partnership takes effect immediately and will encompass 41 high schools across the county, including Varsity, Junior Varsity, and feeder programs. These schools include the renowned "Super 7," which consistently produce some of the nation's top-ranked collegiate and pro athletes.
New uniforms for all schools and sports were unveiled today and will be worn starting this academic year. Notably, new adiZero Electric football uniforms were unveiled for the "Super 7" schools, including:
- Miami Northwestern
- Miami Central
- Booker T Washington
- South Dade
- Carol City
- Homestead
- Norland
Starting today, officially licensed adidas gear for Greater Miami Athletic Conference Schools can be purchased online, including the new "305" and "Made in Dade" collections, designed to celebrate Miami-Dade County.
"We are excited about the opportunity to combine the strength of our organization with Miami-Dade's athletics to create something truly special," said Chris McGuire, adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing.
"Our mission is to elevate South Florida high school sports and invest in our community. We'll achieve this by providing young athletes with the most innovative performance products and actively supporting the development of the nation's top talent."
Through this partnership, adidas seeks to promote grassroots involvement, develop athletic potential, and equip students with the resources to thrive both on and off the field.
"We are honored to join forces with adidas to elevate every high school athletic program in our county," said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres. "This partnership will have a transformative impact on our high school athletes, inspiring and empowering the next generation of athletes across our schools."
