Brewers' Andrew Fischer Passes Former MVP on Single-Season MiLB Home Run List

The Milwaukee Brewers' 2025 first-round draft pick, infielder Andrew Fischer, is producing one of the best power-hitting seasons in recent minor league history.

Fischer, Milwaukee's No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline, launched another long ball for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday. The 22-year-old's two-run shot in the first inning supplied Biloxi's only runs in a 3-2 loss to the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Most notably, Fischer's latest blast gives the Brewers prospect 44 home runs in 2026, the most in the minors this season. The lefty-swinging slugger also surpassed 2016 National League MVP Kris Bryant on the all-time single-season minor league home run leaderboard. Bryant's 43 homers in 2014 marked the most home runs hit by a minor leaguer in the last 20 years before Fischer. And the young infielder is remarkably producing this historic campaign in the first full season of his professional career.

Where will Andrew Fischer end up on the minor league home run leaderboard?

Biloxi Shuckers infielder Andrew Fischer (25) high-fives teammates after bringing in a run during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Biloxi Shuckers at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering Friday's action, Fischer is tied for the eighth-most home runs in a single minor league season since 1963, according to Biloxi Shuckers broadcaster Javik Blake. Four players, including retired Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard, are next up on the list, tied with 46 homers. So, if Fischer hits three more long balls this year, he'll stand alone in fourth place on the all-time single-season minor league home run list. He'd also pass Howard for the most homers hit by a minor leaguer since 2000.

While the homers obviously jump off the page when looking at Fischer's numbers this year, the 22-year-old has put together an all-around impressive offensive campaign. In 117 games this season, the lefty-swinging slugger has a .270 batting average, a .402 on-base percentage, and a 1.049 OPS with 44 home runs, 106 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. He launched 20 of those long balls in 54 High-A games this year, and he's now up to 24 homers in 63 Double-A contests.

With nine regular-season games remaining for the Biloxi Shuckers this year, many Brewers fans will undoubtedly be anxious to see how many more homers Fischer can add to his 2026 total.