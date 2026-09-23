Brewers' Bishop Letson Dominates in Latest Double-A Playoff Start

If Milwaukee Brewers pitching prospect Bishop Letson's most recent start was his last outing of the 2026 season, the right-hander picked a good time to turn in his best performance of the year.

Letson, Milwaukee's No. 8 prospect on MLB Pipeline, tossed seven scoreless innings in the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers' playoff game on Tuesday. The 22-year-old gave up just four hits and no walks while striking out 12 in Biloxi's 7-0 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The Shuckers and Trash Pandas will now play a winner-take-all game on Wednesday in the Southern League Championship Series.

For Letson, this marked his first double-digit strikeout performance in 2026. The 6-foot-4 righty's seven shutout innings on Tuesday also matched his longest start of the season, and this was his first scoreless outing since July. That's certainly a strong way for the Brewers prospect to finish his 2026 campaign.

Outlook on Bishop Letson heading into 2027

Milwaukee Brewers pitching prospect Bishop Letson throws a pitch during a spring breakout game on March 16, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Brewers selected Letson with an 11th-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school. Since then, the young hurler has quickly climbed the prospect rankings in Milwaukee's highly touted farm system.

Letson posted a 4.85 ERA in 22 Double-A starts during the 2026 regular season, striking out 99 batters in 94 2/3 innings. The 22-year-old also had a 0.75 ERA in two playoff starts for Biloxi this year. The right-hander made one Double-A start in 2025, so 2026 was his first full season with the Shuckers. Last year, he had a 2.40 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) with 49 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings. So, the Milwaukee prospect significantly increased his career-high innings total in a minor league season, which was previously 63 1/3 in 2024.

As one of the Brewers' top pitching prospects, Letson will certainly be a hurler worth monitoring in 2027. Milwaukee is well known for developing homegrown hurlers, and the 2023 11th-round pick could be the next name on that list. After spending all of 2026 in Double-A, the right-hander should be on track to make his Triple-A debut next year. And depending on how he performs, Letson could even toe the rubber in the big leagues at some point in 2027.