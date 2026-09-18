Brewers Prospect Jesus Made Puts Power on Display in Double-A Playoffs

The Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect, infielder Jesús Made, is carrying his regular-season success at the plate into the minor league playoffs.

Made, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect for 2026, got the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers on the scoreboard early in their playoff game on Thursday. The 19-year-old belted an opposite-field two-run homer in the first inning of Biloxi's 8-3 postseason win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. The switch-hitting infielder later added a single to finish the game 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

Made also hit a playoff home run for the Shuckers last year, giving him two postseason blasts in his minor league career. And with the way he's played all season, it wouldn't be surprising if Brewers fans are thinking about seeing the talented prospect crush playoff homers in Milwaukee in the not-so-distant future.

It's only a matter of time until Jesús Made is hitting playoff homers in the majors

Feb. 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made sits in the dugout against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Made isn't expected to contribute to the Brewers' playoff push this season, the highly touted prospect continues to show why Milwaukee fans are so excited about the team's present and future. The 19-year-old produced a solid offensive campaign in 2026, adding to the anticipation of his eventual arrival in the big leagues.

In 122 Double-A games this year, Made had a .271 batting average, a .344 on-base percentage, and a .774 OPS with 14 homers, 91 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases. Those home run and RBI totals are both career-high marks for the young infielder. The top prospect's 91 RBIs also set a single-season franchise record for the Biloxi Shuckers, surpassing current Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio's 89 RBIs in 2023.

Looking ahead to 2027, Made could open the season at Triple-A after spending all of 2026 in Double-A. The switch-hitting infielder doesn't turn 20 until May, so it'll be interesting to see whether the Brewers consider calling him up to the majors before his birthday. Either way, if Made gets off to a strong start next year, he appears to be on track to make his MLB debut in 2027. But first, he'll look to finish his Double-A playoff run with the Biloxi Shuckers.