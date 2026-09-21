Brewers' Top Prospects Selected as Southern League All-Stars, MVP

Four highly touted prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system have been recognized for their strong 2026 seasons with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.

The organization announced that Jesús Made, Josh Adamczewski, Andrew Fischer, and Blake Burke were named 2026 Southern League All-Stars. Burke also earned the Southern League MVP Award. Last year's Southern League MVP was Cincinnati Reds slugger Sal Stewart, the front-runner for the 2026 National League Rookie of the Year Award. That's good company for Burke heading into 2027.

All four Shuckers All-Stars are considered top-12 prospects in Milwaukee's farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. While Burke was promoted to Triple-A in August, the other three talented prospects are playing in the Southern League Championship Series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. In general, these four players have shown they could play a big role in the Brewers' future.

Biloxi's All-Stars put on a show in 2026

Biloxi Shuckers infielder Blake Burke (55) during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Biloxi Shuckers at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Throughout 2026, Fischer turned heads en route to leading the minor leagues with 48 home runs. But Burke actually set a Biloxi franchise single-season record with his 30 homers this year. The 2026 Southern League MVP had a .285 batting average, a .367 on-base percentage, and a .970 OPS with 30 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases in 96 Double-A games.

Burke's strong season with the Shuckers set the stage for his Triple-A debut in August. But in his first stint with the Nashville Sounds, the 23-year-old hit .193 and had just four home runs in 31 games. That leaves many Brewers fans curious to see how the 2024 first-round draft pick performs in Triple-A next year.

Similar to Fischer, Adamczewski started the season at High-A. In his first taste of Double-A action, the 21-year-old hit .278 with nine homers, 34 RBIs, and eight stolen bases in 66 games with the Shuckers. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old Made drove in 91 runs this year, setting Biloxi's new single-season RBI record.

The Brewers have the best record in the majors right now and plenty of talent in their farm system, giving Milwaukee fans a lot to be excited about. But all eyes will be on these four Southern League All-Stars, in particular, to see if they can build on their 2026 success next season.