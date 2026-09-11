Brewers' Andrew Fischer Claims Sole Possession of 21st Century Minor League Record

Milwaukee Brewers power-hitting prospect Andrew Fischer has cemented himself in recent minor league history.

Fischer, Milwaukee's No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline, demolished his 47th home run of the season on Thursday. The lefty-swinging slugger crushed a towering solo shot to right field for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers. With that blast, the 22-year-old has officially hit more homers this year than any other minor leaguer in a single season during the 21st century, breaking a tie with former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.

With 47 long balls this year, Fischer now ranks fifth on the all-time single-season minor league home run leaderboard, according to Biloxi Shuckers broadcaster Javik Blake. Next up on the list is Tony Solaita, who hit 49 homers in 1968. While the Brewers prospect is running out of regular-season games in 2026 to add to his home run total, he's still produced a historic season in his first full year in the minors.

Andrew Fischer continues to shine in 2026

Biloxi Shuckers infielder Andrew Fischer (25) high-fives teammates after bringing in a run during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Biloxi Shuckers at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on July 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No matter how you look at it, Fischer has posted jaw-dropping offensive numbers in 2026. The 22-year-old now has a .272 batting average, a .411 on-base percentage, and a 1.067 OPS with 47 homers, 113 RBIs, and nine stolen bases in 123 games across two minor league levels. He leads all minor leaguers with 47 home runs this year, and he's the only prospect with more than 40 long balls in 2026. The young infielder is also second on the minor league RBI leaderboard, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers' Emil Morales at 119.

The Biloxi Shuckers have just three regular-season games remaining this year. So, unless the Brewers promote Fischer to Triple-A, the lefty-swinging slugger's first full season in the minors will come to an end soon. But either way, the 2025 first-round draft pick has certainly turned heads in 2026.

With his success at the plate this season, many Milwaukee fans will likely be curious to see what Fischer has in store for next year. The power-hitting prospect should be a candidate to open the upcoming campaign in Triple-A. And if he has an explosive start to his first stint in Triple-A, the 22-year-old could make his MLB debut at some point in 2027.