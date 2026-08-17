Brewers' Luis Pena Set to Team Up With Jesus Made, Andrew Fischer

Another big-name prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system is joining the franchise's star-studded Double-A roster.

Milwaukee infield prospect Luis Peña has been called up to Double-A Biloxi, the organization announced on Monday. The Biloxi Shuckers are off on Monday, so the 19-year-old's first chance to make his debut with his new team will be on Tuesday against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Peña, Milwaukee's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, was heavily rumored to be mentioned in the Brewers' reported trade talks for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal at the deadline. But instead, the young infielder remained with the organization that signed him as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in January 2024. And now, the top prospect will have the opportunity to play alongside a few of the franchise's other talented minor leaguers currently at Double-A.

How could Luis Peña's promotion to Double-A impact Jesús Made?

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena takes a throw in a double-play drill during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026, Peña has been limited to 54 games played in the minors. But in that relatively small sample size at this point in the season, the 19-year-old has a .305 batting average, a .394 on-base percentage, and an .831 OPS with two home runs, 24 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. Last year, the righty-swinging infielder hit .270 with nine homers, 64 RBIs, and 44 stolen bases in 96 games across two minor league levels.

Following his promotion to Double-A, Peña will now have the chance to share the diamond with three of the Brewers' top-six prospects on MLB Pipeline: infielder Jesús Made, outfielder Josh Adamczewski, and third baseman Andrew Fischer. But it's worth mentioning that Peña and Made have both mostly played shortstop this season. That means one of them (most likely Peña) will probably slide over to second base if they're in the lineup together.

Peña's promotion could also be a sign that Made might be bumped up to Triple-A soon. While that's pure speculation at this time, it wouldn't be the most outlandish idea for the Brewers to want their No. 1 prospect to get a taste of Triple-A action this year after spending all of 2026 so far at Double-A.

But for now, many Milwaukee fans will be excited to see how Peña performs at Double-A to end the season.