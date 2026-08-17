Brewers-Dodgers Series Shows NL Power Dynamic Isn't Straightforward

When the Los Angeles Dodgers made the blockbuster move of acquiring Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, plenty of baseball fans likely began to think about the back-to-back World Series champions' chances of hoisting another trophy this fall. But the Milwaukee Brewers proved this weekend that the Dodgers might not be invincible after all.

Milwaukee beat Los Angeles 6-2 on Sunday behind a strong pitching performance from right-hander Logan Henderson. The 24-year-old was reportedly one of the names that came up in the Brewers' rumored trade talks for Skubal. And on Sunday, Henderson outdueled Los Angeles' new southpaw, allowing just one run in seven innings.

With this win, the Brewers also closed out a 3-1 series victory over the Dodgers. While this is obviously just a four-game matchup in the middle of August, it's the last time these two teams are scheduled to play one another during the regular season. But if this weekend's games are any indication, Los Angeles' road to a third straight championship might not be as simple as some fans previously thought.

What we learned from the Brewers and Dodgers' latest clash in Los Angeles

Aug 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after striking out in the eighth inning as Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) watches at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, the Dodgers are obviously still a very good team. They aren't even at full strength right now. Tyler Glasnow is working his way back from injury, and Shohei Ohtani's last start as a pitcher came at the beginning of July. So, this mid-August showdown with the Brewers might not mean much in the long run.

At the same time, Milwaukee has to be extremely pleased with the outcome of this series. The Brewers now have the best record in the majors at 77-48. But even beyond that, with three hard-fought victories over the Dodgers, Milwaukee proved to itself that its current roster can beat Los Angeles. This could provide a big boost to the Brewers' confidence if there's a rematch between these two franchises in the playoffs.

Both of these teams clearly have what it takes to go on deep postseason runs. After the Dodgers landed Skubal at the trade deadline, though, plenty of fans felt like Los Angeles might run away with the National League pennant. But even after missing out on the former Tigers ace, the Brewers could be a serious threat to the Dodgers' World Series aspirations.

Either way, this recent series sets the stage for what could be an epic October battle between Milwaukee and Los Angeles.