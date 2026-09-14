Dodgers' Josue De Paula Showcases Jaw-Dropping Power in Third MLB Game

It didn't take long for the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospect, outfielder Josue De Paula, to put his immense talent on display in the big leagues.

De Paula, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 overall prospect for 2026, demolished his first MLB home run in the Dodgers' 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The 21-year-old supplied the first big swing of his third game in the majors with his towering three-run blast in the fourth inning. Facing Marlins right-hander Eury Pérez, the young outfielder belted a 98 mph fastball 416 feet to right field. While the top prospect's 108.2 mph homer was his first MLB hit, he also added a 101.9 mph double to finish Sunday's game 2-for-2 with a walk.

The Dodgers called up De Paula on Friday after two-way star Shohei Ohtani landed on the injured list. The lefty-swinging slugger served as Los Angeles' designated hitter in his first two games with the Dodgers before starting in left field on Sunday. And while he obviously only has a few MLB games under his belt so far, it's easy to see why the 6-foot-3 outfielder is one of the most highly touted prospects in baseball.

This is just the beginning for Josue De Paula in the big leagues

Sep 13, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Josue de Paula (95) hits a double against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While De Paula made the most noise with his first hit and home run, he's also quickly shown his ability to get on base. The 21-year-old has already been walked four times in his first three MLB games. This shouldn't be all that surprising, though, since the young outfielder has drawn at least 80 walks in each of his last three seasons.

In 2026, De Paula has a .303 batting average, a .401 on-base percentage, and a .948 OPS with 27 home runs, 104 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases in 124 Double-A games. The top prospect skipped Triple-A on his road to the majors, showing just how confident the Dodgers are in the young slugger.

At first, it seemed like De Paula's initial stint in the big leagues could be directly connected to how long Ohtani is sidelined. But if the 21-year-old keeps producing at the plate, it'll be interesting to see how that impacts the Dodgers' lineup decisions down the stretch.