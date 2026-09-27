Mariners' Top Prospect Kade Anderson Exits Final Start of 2026 Early

Seattle Mariners left-handed pitching prospect Kade Anderson's first season in the pros didn't end the way he likely thought it would.

Anderson, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 overall prospect for 2026, was forced to leave his last start of the year in the fourth inning after being struck by a 103.8 mph line drive. The 22-year-old was in the midst of another scoreless outing for the Mariners when the comebacker drilled him on the left arm. The southpaw exited Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels after 3 1/3 shutout innings, allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out four.

The Mariners' only update on Anderson so far is that he left Saturday's game with a "left forearm bruise," according to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer. With Seattle eliminated from playoff contention, the left-hander's first season with the organization has finished anticlimactically. But now, Mariners fans will be waiting for more news on the highly touted hurler and whether this situation could affect his offseason preparation for 2027.

Kade Anderson turned heads throughout 2026

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Seattle Mariners pitcher Kade Anderson (13) pitches in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following his abbreviated outing on Saturday, Anderson ended his first season in the majors with a 3.79 ERA in seven starts. The 22-year-old had 32 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched for the Mariners. And although his latest appearance was cut short, the left-hander technically finished the year with two straight scoreless performances after tossing seven shutout innings against the Colorado Rockies last Sunday.

Seattle selected Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of LSU. The 6-foot-2 lefty made his professional debut this season, immediately pitching at Double-A. And in 18 Double-A starts, the young hurler was downright dominant, posting a 1.06 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings. That led to the top prospect skipping Triple-A and making his MLB debut in August.

It's unclear what moves the Mariners might make in the offseason. As things stand, Anderson likely has a good chance to begin the 2027 season in Seattle's Opening Day rotation. But first, Mariners fans will want to hear the latest updates on the talented lefty after his abrupt exit from Saturday's game.