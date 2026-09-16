Mets Prospect Jefferson Rojas Makes Instant Impact in Triple-A Debut

The New York Mets' No. 1 prospect, infielder Jefferson Rojas, got his first taste of Triple-A action on Tuesday. And in his first game with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, the 21-year-old immediately showed why he's a highly touted minor leaguer.

Rojas, MLB Pipeline's No. 75 overall prospect for 2026, went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in Syracuse's 9-1 win on Tuesday over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. After hitting a single up the middle in his first Triple-A at-bat, the young infielder launched his first Triple-A home run in the second inning. The righty-swinging prospect crushed a 105.6 mph line drive down the left-field line for a two-run shot in just his second at-bat with the Syracuse Mets.

With the Double-A regular season ending this past Sunday, the Mets clearly want to see what Rojas can do at Triple-A. While the former Chicago Cubs prospect has been in New York's farm system for a little over a month, he could make a strong impression in this short stint with the Syracuse Mets.

Outlook on Jefferson Rojas heading into 2027 and beyond

Smokies infielder Jefferson Rojas (2) misses the ball during a Knoxville Smokies game against the Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Simply put, the 2026 season didn't go as well as the New York Mets likely anticipated. But one silver lining for New York fans was acquiring Rojas at the trade deadline. The Mets landed the 5-foot-11 infielder in August in the deal that sent right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the Cubs.

Overall, Rojas has produced arguably his best offensive season yet in the minors this year. The 21-year-old has a .274 batting average, a .338 on-base percentage, and an .838 OPS with 25 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases in 121 games. After being traded to the Mets, the top prospect hit .280 with nine homers in 29 Double-A games before his recent promotion to Triple-A.

Only five games remain on Syracuse's regular-season schedule. But these games could help set the stage for Rojas to kick off his first full season in the Mets organization at Triple-A. And if his offensive success from 2026 carries over to 2027, the highly touted prospect could be on track to make his MLB debut next year.