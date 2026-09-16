Jesús Luzardo Injury Shakes Up NL Wild Card Race, Hurts Phillies

One of the biggest contenders in the National League lost a significant piece on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported that the Philadelphia Phillies are placing All-Star lefty Jesús Luzardo on the Injured List with left shoulder inflammation.

"Big development: Phillies are putting Jesús Luzardo on the IL," Gelb wrote. "He was not feeling as well as they expected today. The rest is very much unsure. They are not ruling him out for potential postseason start, Don Mattingly said. Phillies will recall Grant Holman for [Tuesday night]. They’ll need a bullpen game at some point, perhaps Friday."

Bad News For NL Playoff Race

Sep 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the type of injury update that could play a major role in the National League playoff push. Right now, the Phillies would land the No. 2 National League Wild Card spot and hit the road in the first round of the playoffs and face off against the Chicago Cubs. We ranked the current clubs in line for a playoff spot earlier in the week and had the Phillies one spot ahead of the Cubs. If Luzardo is up in the air by the time the playoffs get here, that could change the calculus. Luzardo has a 2.87 ERA in 29 starts for the Phillies. He has been an ace along with Cristopher Sánchez. He's been at his best recently, as well. Luzardo has a 1.08 ERA and a 5-0 record in his last seven starts. Philadelphia needs that.

If he can't make it back time for the playoffs, Philadelphia's playoff rotation would look like Sánchez, Zack Wheeler and then either Aaron Nola or Andrew Painter.

Right now, the Phillies are just a 1/2-game behind the Cubs in the standings. If the Phillies can get ahead of the Cubs in the standings, then a Wild Card series would be in Philadelphia. But now it's going to be a bit harder to do that.

With Luzardo on the Injured List, the Cubs' chances of landing the top National League Wild Card spot have increased. If Luzardo isn't able to return — or he doesn't look like himself — then that makes a first-round series much more difficult in a three-game set. One game can completely swing a Wild Card series. If Luzardo is able to go, he gives Philadelphia an advantage. If he's unable to be himself, all of a sudden the Phillies will be at risk in a playoff series.

This is the type of injury that can swing a playoff race.