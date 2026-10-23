Rangers May Try Top Prospect Sebastian Walcott at a New Position This Fall

The Texas Rangers' No. 1 prospect, Sebastian Walcott, has only played on the left side of the infield so far in his minor league career. But now, the 20-year-old is reportedly set to gain experience at another position ahead of the 2027 season.

Walcott, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 overall prospect, is expected to play in the outfield at some point during the 2026 Arizona Fall League season, according to The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant. The Rangers are reportedly putting the young infielder through outfield drills this fall, and the top prospect appears to be on board with the experiment.

"I feel confident going into the outfield," Walcott said, according to Grant. "I just feel like it's pretty simple. Like you're just running balls down, catching fly balls. I feel it's just pure athleticism out there in the outfield." The 6-foot-4 Bahamian added that he'll do "whatever it takes to help the team."

What Sebastian Walcott's outfield work could mean for 2027 season

Apr 3, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of the ball field during opening week before the baseball game between the Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This outfield experiment is just the latest part of Walcott's rather unique 2026 season. The top prospect was initially expected to miss most of the year after suffering an elbow injury. But then, he had an internal brace procedure in February instead of Tommy John surgery, which allowed him to return to action much more quickly.

Overall, Walcott produced a .325 batting average, a .401 on-base percentage, and a .991 OPS with 10 home runs, 21 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases in 41 minor league games this year. The 20-year-old was mostly used as a designated hitter this season following his elbow surgery, but he played two games at shortstop in 2026. He also made his Triple-A debut in September.

Walcott isn't the only top prospect getting a look in the outfield this fall, though. Caleb Bonemer, the Chicago White Sox's 2024 second-round draft pick, played nine Double-A games in center field at the end of the minor league season and is expected to continue that work in the Arizona Fall League. In both cases, the Rangers and White Sox appear to be seeing if they can fast-track these prospects to the big leagues by playing them in the outfield.

Either way, while Walcott could be Texas' shortstop of the future, his outfield work will be worth monitoring heading into 2027.