3 More Pitchers Who Could Be Traded After Rays Add Freddy Peralta

The top team in the American League standings has reportedly bolstered its starting pitching staff with a two-time All-Star.

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired right-hander Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. This comes after the blockbuster trade on Saturday night that sent Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With roughly 27 hours left before the 2026 MLB trade deadline, several other hurlers are expected to be on the move. Here are a few more pitchers who could find themselves on new teams very soon.

Robbie Ray

Jul 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any team interested in adding a veteran southpaw should be calling the San Francisco Giants to ask about Robbie Ray. While the Giants have not yet pulled the trigger on any major trades at the deadline, they're widely expected to sell before Aug. 3. And the 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner could be a hot commodity for any contender looking to acquire a rental arm.

Ray is set to become a free agent after this season, just like Peralta. Tampa Bay sent three prospects ranked between No. 15 and No. 27 in the organization to the Mets in the deal for the right-hander, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The Giants could, in theory, land a similar return for the 34-year-old lefty.

Casey Mize

Jun 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) pitches against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Skubal has officially been traded, that could open the floodgates to a Tigers fire sale. And if Detroit continues to make moves ahead of the deadline, right-hander Casey Mize should be a highly coveted hurler.

Mize has a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts with the Tigers in 2026. The 29-year-old will also be a free agent after this season. But even as a rental arm, the 2018 No. 1 draft pick could be a strong addition to any contender's rotation for the rest of the year. And trading Mize would help Detroit stock up on more prospects following the Skubal deal.

George Kirby

Jun 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby (68) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle Mariners right-hander George Kirby is one of the more interesting names that has recently popped up in trade rumors. The Mariners traded veteran righty Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. But even after that move, Seattle is "still open to engaging" in trade talks involving some of the team's other starters, such as Kirby and right-hander Emerson Hancock, according to The Seattle Times' Adam Jude.

Unlike the previous names on this list, Kirby wouldn't be a rental, so it'd likely take a massive haul of prospects for the Mariners to consider moving the 28-year-old. While it's unclear at this time if Seattle will actually trade the 2023 All-Star, he's certainly one of the pitchers worth monitoring as the deadline draws to a close.