White Sox Prospect Caleb Bonemer Puts Finishing Touches on Strong 2026 Season

The Chicago White Sox's No. 2 prospect, Caleb Bonemer, is reportedly turning his attention toward 2027.

Bonemer has played his last game of the 2026 Arizona Fall League season, according to MLB Pipeline's Sam Dykstra. The 21-year-old hit .286 (14-for-49) with three home runs, four doubles, and 12 RBIs in 13 games this fall. Those three long balls tie the 2024 second-round draft pick with four other prospects, including the Baltimore Orioles' Vance Honeycutt and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Chase Harlan, for the third-most homers so far in the 2026 Arizona Fall League season.

Most notably, Bonemer gained valuable experience in the outfield this fall. MLB Pipeline's No. 27 overall prospect played nine Double-A games in center field toward the end of this year's minor league season, and he continued that outfield work in the Arizona Fall League. That could open up another avenue for the White Sox prospect to make his MLB debut in 2027.

Could Caleb Bonemer reach the majors next year?

Okemos' Caleb Bonemer swings at a Mason pitch during the seventh inning on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Mason High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although this was only Bonemer's second season in the minors, he produced some impressive offensive numbers in 2026. In 132 games, the righty-swinging slugger had a .251 batting average, a .380 on-base percentage, a .930 OPS, 37 home runs, and 92 RBIs. Only four other minor leaguers hit more homers than the Chicago prospect this year.

With stats like that, it shouldn't be surprising that the White Sox appear to be considering different ways to eventually get Bonemer in the big-league lineup. Before the recent outfield experiment, the 21-year-old had only played shortstop and third base in the minors. It doesn't seem like Chicago plans to move the top prospect out of the infield right now, but his outfield work could make him a more versatile defender going forward.

Bonemer made his Double-A debut in June and played 71 games for the Birmingham Barons. Even if he kicks off the 2027 campaign back at Double-A, the young slugger could get his first taste of Triple-A action early in the season. And if he keeps mashing the ball, the second-rounder might find himself playing in the Windy City at some point next year.