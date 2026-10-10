D-backs' Top Prospect Demetrio Crisantes Is on Fire to Start Arizona Fall League

The Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 1 prospect, infielder Demetrio Crisantes, is putting on a clinic at the plate so far this fall.

Crisantes, MLB Pipeline's No. 84 overall prospect for 2026, recently had a four-hit game in the Arizona Fall League. The 22-year-old is 8-for-17 with two doubles and a triple through his first four games this fall. He's currently tied with Chicago White Sox prospect Caleb Bonemer for the most hits through the first week of the 2026 Arizona Fall League season.

For some Diamondbacks fans, Crisantes' offensive success this fall might not be surprising. The young infielder produced strong numbers at the plate across four minor league levels in 2026. And if the top prospect continues to build on his latest campaign, he could reach the big leagues at some point in 2027.

Ketel Marte's future with the D-backs could impact where Demetrio Crisantes begins the 2027 season

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) throws to first during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, Crisantes had a .292 batting average, a .377 on-base percentage, and an .854 OPS with 10 home runs and 53 RBIs in 92 games this year. Most notably, though, the 22-year-old made his Double-A debut in early June and got his first taste of Triple-A action in late July. The young prospect hit .319 in 35 Double-A games and posted a .278 batting average in his first 50 Triple-A contests.

Defensively, Crisantes has mostly played second base in his professional career. The 2022 seventh-round draft pick has appeared in 156 games at second base, 29 at third, and 11 at first. But the Diamondbacks obviously have three-time All-Star Ketel Marte manning the keystone right now.

Following an incident this year in which Marte mysteriously left the team during the season, there's plenty of speculation that Arizona could consider trading the soon-to-be 33-year-old this offseason. If the Diamondbacks did move on from the veteran, that could open the door for Crisantes to make his MLB debut next year. But still, the top prospect has just 50 Triple-A contests and 247 total minor league games under his belt.

Realistically, Crisantes will likely begin the 2027 campaign back at Triple-A. But if he continues to stand out in the Arizona Fall League and carries that into spring training, the Diamondbacks might have an interesting decision to make next year, regardless of whether or not Marte is still with the team.