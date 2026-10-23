Dodgers Prospect Chase Harlan Showcases Breathtaking Power in Arizona Fall League

One of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospects launched a jaw-dropping blast in a recent Arizona Fall League game.

Third baseman Chase Harlan, Los Angeles' No. 9 prospect on MLB Pipeline, belted a two-run homer Thursday night in the Arizona Fall League. The towering shot traveled 451 feet and had an exit velocity of 112.1 mph, according to MLB Pipeline.

Through 11 games in the 2026 Arizona Fall League season, Harlan is now hitting .308 (12-for-39) with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and a 1.019 OPS. The 20-year-old is tied with four other prospects, including the Chicago White Sox's Caleb Bonemer and the Baltimore Orioles' Vance Honeycutt, for the third-most homers in the Arizona Fall League so far. And if the Dodgers' young infielder keeps demolishing baseballs this fall, he could be an intriguing player to monitor heading into the 2027 minor league season.

Chase Harlan gives Dodgers fans another exciting prospect to keep an eye on

Central Bucks East's Chase Harlan (11) throws to first base against Garnet Valley during their PIAA Class 6A District One playoff second-round game in Doylestown on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers selected Harlan with a third-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of high school. He made his professional debut in 2025 and quickly found success at the plate in the lower levels of the minors. Last year, the young infielder hit .269 with nine homers and 58 RBIs in 68 minor league games. The 20-year-old followed that up in 2026 with a .298 batting average, a .403 on-base percentage, a .912 OPS, 14 home runs, and 66 RBIs in 86 games.

In 57 Single-A games this year, Harlan hit .329 and had a 1.009 OPS. The Los Angeles prospect then made his High-A debut in June, hitting .239 with four homers in 29 games. So, the third-round pick is likely set to begin his third season in the minors at High-A. However, strong offensive numbers this fall and early in 2027 could lead to his Double-A debut next year.

The Dodgers have several exciting outfield prospects, including Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota. But Harlan stands out as one of the top infielders in Los Angeles' farm system. And based on his early production in the Arizona Fall League, plenty of fans will be excited to see what the young third baseman can do in 2027 and beyond.