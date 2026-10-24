Cardinals Prospect Tai Peete Enters Arizona Fall League Record Books

The St. Louis Cardinals have several notable prospects in their farm system—and one of them is putting on a show in the Arizona Fall League.

Outfielder Tai Peete, St. Louis' No. 17 prospect on MLB Pipeline, became a part of Arizona Fall League history on Thursday. The 21-year-old has hit a triple in four consecutive games this fall. He's the first player to do that in the Arizona Fall League since at least 2005, according to the official Arizona Fall League account on X/Twitter.

Peete's four triples put him atop the league's leaderboard so far in the 2026 Arizona Fall League season. He's also hitting .348 (16-for-46) with one home run, six RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 13 runs scored in his first 11 games this fall. If he keeps producing like that, the Cardinals prospect could set himself up for a massive 2027 season.

Outlook on Tai Peete after strong 2026 season

Jul 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium during the seventh inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Mariners selected Peete with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school. After a couple of seasons in Seattle's farm system, the first-rounder was traded to the Cardinals alongside switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje as part of the February 2026 deal that sent Brendan Donovan to the Mariners.

In his first season with the Cardinals organization, Peete posted a .296 batting average, a .359 on-base percentage, and a .908 OPS with 13 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases in 66 games. The 21-year-old hit .300 in 42 High-A games this year, up from his .217 average in 125 High-A contests in 2025. He also made his Double-A debut in 2026, hitting .319 in 21 games with the Springfield Cardinals.

After spending about a month at Double-A, Peete will likely begin the 2027 minor league season at that level. Depending on where other St. Louis minor leaguers start the upcoming campaign, he could once again play alongside some big-name prospects, including catcher Rainiel Rodriguez, left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle, and infielder Jesus Baez. For now, though, Peete will continue his development in the Arizona Fall League before kicking off the next chapter of his minor league journey.