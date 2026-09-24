Yankees Aren't Yet Ruling Out Turning to Top Prospect Carlos Lagrange

There's been plenty of chatter recently about whether or not three-time MVP Aaron Judge will be playing for the New York Yankees when the 2026 MLB playoffs begin next week. But another player who could still be in the mix for a spot on New York's postseason roster is top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange.

Lagrange, the Yankees' No. 3 prospect on MLB Pipeline, participated in a live batting practice session in Somerset on Wednesday that also featured rehabbing veterans Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham, according to the New York Post's Greg Joyce. Joyce reported that the young hurler is currently part of New York's "stay-ready group," preparing to be available as an option for the Yankees' playoff roster.

Manager Aaron Boone said on Wednesday that Lagrange is "in the conversation" to still play a role with the Yankees this year, according to Joyce. That seemed to be the plan earlier this year before the hard-throwing righty landed on the injured list. But the fact that the Yankees still might consider having the 23-year-old make his MLB debut this year is certainly intriguing heading into the postseason.

The Yankees could use an electric arm like Carlos Lagrange in their playoff bullpen

Oct 27, 2024; New York, NY, USA; General stadium view during Los Angeles Dodgers team workouts prior to game three of the World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lagrange wrapped up his first season in Triple-A with a 4.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings. The right-hander pitched in 19 games for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this year, making 11 starts before transitioning to the bullpen for eight relief appearances. The highly touted hurler even recorded his first career save before landing on the injured list in July with a right shoulder capsular sprain.

Most notably, Lagrange just returned to the Triple-A mound on Sept. 16. The 23-year-old threw a scoreless inning, but that's the only game he's appeared in over the last three months. Still, if the Yankees truly consider the hard-throwing righty an option for the postseason roster, he most likely wouldn't pitch more than an inning at a time.

New York could also elect to call up Lagrange to make his MLB debut in one of the team's last four regular-season games. This would give the 6-foot-7 hurler a chance to get his feet wet in the majors and allow the Yankees to evaluate whether he's ready to handle the pressure of pitching in the playoffs. Either way, the door still seems to be open for the talented prospect to pitch in the Bronx this year.