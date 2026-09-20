Cam Schlittler Enters MLB History With Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson During Cy Young Race

New York Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler has joined two Hall of Fame pitchers in the record books after what was likely his second-to-last start of the 2026 regular season.

Schlittler tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, giving up one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out six. This was the 24th time this season the right-hander hasn't allowed more than one earned run in a start, tying Hall of Famers Bob Gibson and Sandy Koufax for the second-most such starts since 1920, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs. Koufax is also at the top of that list with 25 starts in which he gave up no more than one earned run, so the Yankees hurler will have a chance to tie the Dodgers legend again in his final regular-season outing of the year.

This stat is just the latest example of how truly dominant Schlittler has been this season. In fact, some fans have been debating whether the hard-throwing righty could be a legitimate contender for the 2026 American League MVP. At the very least, the young pitcher has made a strong case for the 2026 AL Cy Young Award.

Has Cam Schlittler already done enough to claim the AL Cy Young?

Sep 13, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) walks off the mound after retiring the side in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With just one week left in the 2026 MLB regular season, the two pitchers with the best chance to win the American League Cy Young Award are Schlittler and Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease. Schlittler now has an AL-leading 1.94 ERA in 32 starts this year, racking up 234 strikeouts in 190 2/3 innings. Meanwhile, Cease leads the American League with 239 strikeouts and has a 2.40 ERA in 169 innings.

In Cease's most recent start on Friday, the 30-year-old threw just 2 2/3 innings and walked six batters. He had an MRI done on his shoulder Saturday night and is no longer expected to make his next scheduled start on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Mitch Bannon. While the Toronto hurler could pitch again later in the week, this may impact his chances of making a late push for the 2026 AL Cy Young Award.

As things stand, Schlittler seems like the frontrunner for this year's AL Cy Young Award. But the final week of the regular season could play a last-minute role in the eventual outcome.