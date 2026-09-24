Aaron Judge Gives His Own Update on Status for AL Wild Card Series

On Tuesday, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made it sound like outfielder Aaron Judge isn't expected to play in the first round of the 2026 MLB playoffs. But the star slugger might have other ideas.

Judge "intends to be ready" to play in New York's American League Wild Card Series next week, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo. "That's what the plan is," Judge said on Wednesday. "Try to get my body ready so I'm ready to go." This comes one day after Boone said the Yankees are "planning on him not being a part of that," referring to Judge's potential availability for the start of the postseason.

It's unclear if this is just gamesmanship from the Yankees manager and superstar, but it's certainly interesting to see these two quotes pop up on back-to-back days. At the end of the day, New York is a much better team when Judge is healthy and playing. And whether or not he's in the lineup for the Yankees' first playoff game on Tuesday could go a long way in determining how successful the team is this fall.

Aaron Judge injury saga could play a major role in the AL pennant race

Sep 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees injured right fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks onto the field for handshakes after the Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Yankees would undoubtedly prefer to have a healthy Judge in their lineup every day in the playoffs, they have recorded the second-most wins in the American League this year with the three-time MVP on the sidelines for most of the season. For now, though, fans might not know for sure if the eight-time All-Star will play on Tuesday until the AL Wild Card Series rosters are announced.

Before his brief stint back with the Yankees this month, Judge missed all of June, July, and August with a right rib stress fracture. The 34-year-old returned to New York's lineup on Sept. 8 but played in just seven games before landing back on the injured list with a right calf strain. In those seven games, the 6-foot-7 outfielder went 4-for-23 with one home run. However, he notably didn't go on a minor league rehab assignment before returning to action.

Although Judge said he plans to be ready for the start of New York's playoff run, it remains to be seen if he'll actually be in the Yankees' lineup on Tuesday. Either way, every postseason team will be monitoring this situation down the stretch. Judge's availability could not only determine how far the Yankees go in October, but also which team eventually represents the American League in the World Series.