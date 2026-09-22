Aaron Boone Shares Playoff-Altering Injury Update on Yankees' Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees appear to be preparing to begin the postseason without three-time MVP Aaron Judge.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Tuesday that Judge most likely won't be available for a potential American League Wild Card matchup next week. "We're planning on him not being a part of that," Boone said, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. The 34-year-old is dealing with a "moderate" calf strain, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

Judge has spent most of the 2026 season on the sidelines. The 6-foot-7 outfielder first went on the injured list in early June with a right rib stress fracture. He returned to New York's lineup on Sept. 8 but played in just seven games before suffering a right calf strain. While the Yankees have endured their captain's absence for much of this season, they're obviously a better team when the eight-time All-Star is healthy and playing every day.

Aaron Judge's injury could shake up potential AL Wild Card matchup

Sep 8, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99 )reacts after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After New York's 2-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, the Yankees are now 90-66 and five games back of first place in the American League East. While they technically still have a shot at winning the division, it's much more likely that New York will finish the regular season with the second-best record in the American League and be the AL's top Wild Card team. As things stand, that'd set up a clash between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox in the first round of the playoffs.

Judge being unavailable for the start of the playoffs would undoubtedly hurt New York's chances of making a deep postseason run this year. It could also impact who the Red Sox decide to pitch against the Yankees in a potential Wild Card showdown. While Judge would obviously be in the heart of the batting order regardless of who New York is facing, Boston's left-handed starters Payton Tolle and Ranger Suarez could match up better against the rest of the Yankees' lineup than right-hander Sonny Gray in the first two games of the best-of-three series.

If the Red Sox throw a southpaw against the Yankees, Paul Goldschmidt would most likely start at first base, and either Ben Rice or Luis García Jr. would be the designated hitter. Rice and García have arguably been two of New York's best hitters this year, but one of them would likely be on the bench alongside Judge against a left-hander.

The Yankees have the best team ERA (3.20) in the majors this season. While they've relied on their pitching all year, they obviously are a more dangerous offensive unit when Judge is firing on all cylinders. But for now, New York will seemingly have to begin its quest to return to the World Series without its star slugger.