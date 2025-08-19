Iga Swiatek Jumps Coco Gauff in WTA Rankings Before US Open
For as much as tennis players and fans bemoan the 11-month season, the prospect of always having another tournament to correct your mistakes is unmatched by any other sport.
Look no further than Iga Swiatek. Earlier this summer, the sky was falling for Swiatek. She failed to defend any of her clay court titles, sank in the WTA Rankings, and was fielding outlandish questions about possibly skipping the grass court season altogether (luckily, that did not happen).
Swiatek made a finals run in the Bad Hamburg Open before winning her first-ever Wimbledon crown to snap her 13-month title drought and capture her sixth career Grand Slam.
The 24-year-old has made a near-flawless transition from grass back to the hard court for the North American swing. After an early exit in Montreal, Swiatek defeated Jasmine Paolini in the Cincinnati Open final yesterday to pick up her second title of the season in as many months.
"This season hasn't been easy," said Swiatek from center court. "I've had areas to improve. It's not easy to win tournaments when everyone is expecting you to."
As of today, Swiatek has now climbed all the way back to World No. 2 in the WTA Rankings. Swiatek has 7,933 points, leaping over Coco Gauff who has 7,874 points.
Gauff is 5-4 since winning the French Open, and has not advanced beyond the quarterfinals of a tournament since Roland Garros.
Swiatek has a record of 49-12 with two titles this year. Meanwhile, Gauff has a record of 35-12 with one title this year.
Swiatek and Gauff will continue battle it out for the second spot as a wide gulf exists between the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and the fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula.
Swiatek will have no time to rest before the start of the US Open later this week. However, for a player hitting her stride at the right time, that could be a good thing.
The US Open runs from August 24 to September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
