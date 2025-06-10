Nike Drops Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon 2025 Kit Despite His Retirement
Clay court season is over, and now tennis has switched to grass. It has been an adjustment for fans (and Nike) not seeing Rafael Nadal on the court this year.
Nadal announced his retirement in October 2024. That means Nike had already begun working on Nadal's on-court outfits for the 2025 ATP season, including the Championships at Wimbledon.
Earlier this Spring, the fan account Rafa Nadal Hats, confirmed that Summer 2025 marked Nike's final Rafa collection "for the foreseeable future."
The three outfits include: European clay swing (Ghost/World Indigo and Black), Roland Garros (Light Photo Blue), and Wimbledon (White/Diffused Blue). Nadal's planned on-court kit for Wimbledon 2025 is available online now.
The pictures online showcase the newly-released Rafa Challenger Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top ($70) and matching Rafa x Nike Dri-FIT ADV 7" Tennis Shorts ($80). Fans can shop the look on the Nike website.
The Rafa Challenger Short-Sleeve Tennis Top features Nike Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping athletes stay dry and comfortable.
Meanwhile, the Rafa ADV Tennis Shorts contain lightweight woven fabric that is incredibly stretchy to allow for dynamic side-to-side movements on the court. The model in the photo wears an unreleased player-exclusive colorway of Nadal's Nike tennis shoes.
Nadal's on-court style was known for bold designs and bright colors, but all players had to adhere to the strict dress code at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Grass was Nadal's weakest surface, and the Spanish superstar still won two titles at Wimbledon. His final match at Wimbledon was a semi-final defeat to Nick Kyrgios in 2022.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis Style News
Lacoste has dropped Novak Djokovic's on-court collection for Wimbledon.
Shop Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's Nike kits from the 2025 French Open.
Shop Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff's kits from the 2025 French Open.
Coco Gauff's New Balance tennis shoes drop in Wimbledon styles.