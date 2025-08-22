Elina Svitolina Partners with SOLO for Diamonds in Match Point Campaign
Elina Svitolina hosted a soirée alongside SOLO for Diamonds in New York City on Wednesday evening to celebrate her role as the face of the Ukrainian jewelry brand ahead of the start of the US Open.
Ahead of the tournament, the brand kicked off the Match Point campaign starring Svitolina, showcasing SOLO's timeless classics and modern diamonds. Svitolina wore several white gold rings and a pair of earrings from the brand's Pears Collection as well as a white gold bracelet from the Posh Collection.
"This is the perfect time because people who are in love with tennis and in love with diamonds can definitely feel the synergy and come to the event," Yulia Kusher, CEO and founder of the brand, said in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI.
Kusher added, "It was a momentum, so [the tournament] is the perfect spot to show what we are doing here."
The 30-year-old tennis star partnered with the brand as an ambassador last November, joining forces with Kusher to put Ukraine on the world stage as a pinnacle of ethical luxury. SOLO specializes in fine jewelry using lab-grown diamonds from Kusher's Kyiv-based Alkor-D factory, which she started in 2015.
"I thought that tennis is beautiful," Kusher said. "It's all about power, strength, and elegance. You have discipline, and it's very structured and straight. And that's why I was like, yes, tennis. Elina is just so beautiful. [She] is a perfect, natural beauty which just represents this shine from inside."
In addition to using white gold and yellow gold bases, SOLO uses 100% organic and biodegradable bio-resin to set the diamonds in rings, many of which were displayed at Wednesday night's soirée. Pieces are built around the stone, whether it's resin or metal, to create ethical and environmentally-friendly jewelry.
"You have to impress every time with something new because the competition is huge," Kusher said on her decision to turn to resin. "I was like, I have to figure out something no one has tried before. I feel like people really like it because when you introduce something new, you have the interest."
Kusher teased an upcoming piece, SOLO by Elina, to be released later this year. The brand is notable for its annual partnership with a special collaborator to create a piece they feel embodies both the love for themselves and the love of jewelry under the title 'SOLO by.'
Six-time Olympic sabre fencing medalist Olga Kharlan and volleyball player Yulia Gerasimova are among the select few athletes who have received the honor.
"People who are doing sport, they are the right people to do collaboration with because they have this strong energy, and I want everyone to feel this energy in jewelry, too," Kusher said on her decision to collaborate with athletes. "I feel that they are different. They have this real discipline and power."
The US Open singles draw runs from August 24 to September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis Style News
Nike drops $50 t-shirts for three women's tennis players.
Adidas and Y-3 unveil their 2025 US Open collection.
Nike finally drops merchandise for Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.
Blue takes over tennis style on 2025 North American hard court swing.