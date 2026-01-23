Thomas Blake Takes On New Role In Tennis World

Thomas Blake, former ATP World No. 264 and brother of Hall of Famer James Blake, has made a nostalgic pivot in his post-playing career. The Harvard alum will be returning to his old training grounds at the Saddlebrook Resort.

On the eve of a $92 million renovation in November 2025, the Saddlebrook Resort intends to build upon its storied lineage of tennis development, from the elite junior level to the professional ranks.

Along with the likes of Jim Courier, Pete Sampras, Martina Hingis, and Andy Roddick, Blake trained at the resort during his playing days and plans on utilizing his decades' worth of tour-level expertise in his role, through overseeing all high-level tennis operations, curating a team of coaches, and refining the program's overall approach.

A week after the announcement, Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI spoke with Blake about the latest update in his post-retirement life.

You have personal ties to Saddlebrook Resort, but why does it feel right to return now at this point in your life?

Saddlebrook has been an indispensable part of my tennis journey. Once my brother James and I made the decision to go pro, we spent months searching for the right place to train. We wanted a program that offered world-class coaching, while also supporting athletes physically, mentally, and personally. Saddlebrook offered everything that we were looking for and more.

I took some time away from the sport after playing and coaching on the professional tour, although it always remained a key part of my life. A few years ago, I had the opportunity to go back out on the road as the traveling coach for Eliot Spizzirri, and that experience really reignited my passion for the game.

Around that same time, I reconnected with the Saddlebrook team and was genuinely impressed by their commitment, vision, and the resources they have dedicated to ensuring Saddlebrook remains a world-class training environment. Seeing Saddlebrook move forward with such intention inspired me to return to the sport full-time. It's a chance to reconnect with the place that helped shape me as a player and to build something meaningful for the next generation.

As the newly appointed director of performance tennis, what is your overall vision for the resort, and how do you plan on getting there?

My vision is rooted in what made Saddlebrook special when I trained here years ago. Back then, the facility was home to numerous ATP and WTA professionals, creating an environment that was both inspiring and collaborative. Tennis is typically an individual sport, especially at the professional level, and Saddlebrook has always instilled a strong sense of community and camaraderie, which was truly unique. Whether practicing on the resort courts or competing on the road, you always felt part of something bigger; you were never truly on your own.

In my new role, I want to ensure that sense of community continues to thrive here and that Saddlebrook is a place that inspires players at every level – juniors, touring pros, league competitors, members, and recreational players.

This mindset also applies to the coaching staff. When I trained here, there was constant communication and idea-sharing among coaches. One of the most fascinating aspects of tennis is its dynamic nature. While the court and rules remain largely unchanged, the tactics and strategies continue to evolve.

I believe that collaboration among coaches, trainers, sports scientists, mental game specialists, and nutritionists, combined with open feedback from players, is essential to chart the best path for individual development. My goal is to cultivate a culture where everyone involved in player development works together, shares ideas, and challenges one another to reach their full potential and achieve their goals both on and off the court.

How do you see Saddlebrook and yourself playing a role in this wave of young talent coming up in the U.S.?

I would love for Saddlebrook to be a part of that next wave of American tennis. I want Saddlebrook to be seen as a complementary resource, a place where players can base themselves, train, or pass through when it fits their schedule.

More importantly, I want the juniors currently training at Saddlebrook, as well as those considering Saddlebrook Academy, to look at this new generation of American players and envision themselves becoming part of it. If we can have touring pros training here regularly, it reinforces that pathway and gives young players tangible role models to learn from and aspire to follow.

How do you want your tenure as director to be remembered at Saddlebrook Resort? Are there any priorities or things you hope to accomplish during your time there?

I hope my time at Saddlebrook is not measured by a single achievement, but by the lasting culture we build. I want the professional players whose careers are shaped here, members who play regularly on our courts, and guests who visit, to all leave here with an appreciation of what a truly unique place it is. I want Saddlebrook to be remembered and recognized as a viable training destination for players at every level.

One of my top priorities is to ensure that Saddlebrook remains visible, connected, and relevant within the broader tennis community. Tennis is a small world, and when players, coaches, and guests have meaningful experiences here, word travels quickly. By continuing to showcase what makes Saddlebrook special — its people, environment, and commitment to the game — we create momentum that speaks for itself.

Beyond that, I want to continue fostering the camaraderie and culture that have long defined Saddlebrook. It's important to me that we offer everything a modern player needs, whether that’s world-class coaching and performance training or simply a great experience on the court, while staying true to the sense of community that has always been at the heart of this place.

