After 90 Days Away, Jannik Sinner Returns to Clay on Monday
ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner's three-month ban ends today. Despite missing 90 days of action and multiple tournaments, Sinner's top ranking remains untouched, and so does his massive following.
Tennis fans can expect Sinner to receive a hero's welcome when he returns to the clay courts of the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia) this week.
Building on the excitement, the Italian superstar's first practice in Rome will be open to the public. Sinner will have his first practice at the Rome Masters on Monday at 7:00 P.M. local time.
Even better, regular ground passes will allow ticket holders to see the three-time Grand Slam champion practice on Foro Italico practice court.
The Italian Open is a Masters 1000 event for both the ATP and WTA. The draw will be announced on Monday, May 5, with a highly anticipated ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m. local time.
The women's tournament starts on Tuesday, with the men kicking off their action on Wednesday. Fans can expect the top-ranked Sinner to start his campaign later in the week.
Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev are the reigning singles champions, but both have had rollercoaster seasons and can expect stiff competition this year.
Sinner's last match was in January when he defeated Zverev to win the Australian Open. The following week, Sinner begrudgingly accepted a three-month ban, which caused him to miss the Middle East swing, Sunshine Double, and the start of clay court season.
Currently, Sinner is 7-0 with one title this season. Follow Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
