Alex Eala's Historic Day is Dampened in Doha

Earlier today, Alexandra Eala became the first woman from the Philippines to break into the top 40 in WTA rankings history. Thanks to her quarterfinals of Abu Dhabi, Eala rose from WTA World No. 45 to No. 40 on Monday morning.

However, it took just a few hours for Eala's bright day to dampen. Tereza Valentová defeated Eala in straight sets during the first-round match at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha Masters 1000): 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Valentová, another women's tennis prodigy from the Czech Republic, is a whole two years younger than Eala. The 18-year-old recently fell from No. 44 to No. 48 and was eager to get back in her first match since a third-round exit to eventual champion Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Eala is on her third tournament since Melbourne (she played Adelaide and Brisbane before). Many tennis fans on social media commented on her fitness during the second set, but it was clear that Eala's busy schedule caught up with her.

After her disappointing first-round loss in the Australian Open, Eala followed it up with quarterfinals runs in the singles draw at the Philippine Women's Open and Abu Dhabi Open.

In addition to fatigue, Eala's serve was a problem in today's loss. She had zero aces and three double faults, scoring points on 57% and 46% of her first two serves. Valentová broke Eala in 4/7 opportunities.

Meanwhile, Valentová tallied four aces and three double faults. She scored points on 75% and 44% of her first two serves. Eala broke Valentová in just 2/5 opportunities.

Eala falls to 7-5 on the season, while Valentová improves to 6-3 on the season. Valentová will have her work cut out for her as she will face fellow Czech and 14-seed Karolina Muchova in the second round. The winner will likely face the third-seeded Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 16.

The 2026 Qatar TotalEnergies Open runs through Saturday, February 14. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

