Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iga Swiatek: French Open Semifinal Preview
Thanks to the results in Paris on Tuesday, the tennis world will soon be treated to one of the most tantalizing match-ups at the 2025 French Open.
Aryna Sabalenka defeated Qinwen Zheng in straight sets, and Iga Swiatek beat Elina Svitolina in straight sets to set up a semifinal showdown on Thursday.
Match Information
Sabalenka and Swiatek are scheduled to play on Thursday, June 5. The start time for the match has not yet been announced. Fans in the United States can watch the match on the TNT/Max coverage of Roland Garros.
Head-to-Head History
Sabalenka and Swiatek have faced off 12 times on the WTA Tour. Swiatek has an 8-4 advantage in head-to-head matches. Only one of Sabalenka's four wins against Swiatek have come on clay (Madrid 2023).
Rankings
Sabalenka entered the Fench Open as the one-seed. She has been the World No. 1 since passing Swiatek last fall. The Belarussian star has a record of 39-6 with three singles titles this year.
Meanwhile, Swiatek sunk in the WTA Rankings to No. 5 after the Rome Masters last month. The Polish star has a record of 32-9 with zero singles titles this year.
Background
Despite winning four of the last five (including the last three consecutive tournaments) French Open titles, Swiatek is no longer considered unbeatable on clay.
Swiatek has not won a title or even reached a final since Roland Garros last year. However, she has only dropped one set so far in this year's campaign.
On the other hand, clay is not the best surface for Sabalenka. However, she has not dropped a set in Paris this year. Plus, she won the Madrid Masters last May, proving she can win on clay.
Sabalenka has separated herself from the rest of the field over the past year, proving she is more than a powerful hard-court player.
Odds
Currently, oddsmakers suggest there is not a clear advantage for either player. Swiatek (-111) and Sabalenka (-108) are close in the betting odds, according to FanDuel.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Tennis News
Jannik Sinner defends his "funny" Nike kit at the French Open.
Nick Kyrgios announces he will miss all of the grass court season.
Coco Gauff channels Spider-Man in recovery routine at the French Open.
Two American men are into the Roland Garros quarterfinals for the first time since 1996.