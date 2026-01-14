Novak Djokovic's Health in Question Before Australian Open

Novak Djokovic spent his offseason rebuilding his body to compete with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. However, Djokovic had to withdraw from the Adelaide International because he was not physically ready to compete.

If that was not worrying enough for fans of the 24-time Grand Slam champion, Djokovic's latest practice session set off alarms across the sport.

According to Punto De Break, Djokovic held a training session on Rod Laver Arena with Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday. They practiced at a very slow pace, unlike other players who are ramping up for the first Grand Slam of the year.

Novak Djokovic during practice at Rod Laver Arena. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The report indicated that Djokovic showed signs of excessive fatigue and had difficulty regaining his breath after each exchange. Medvedev defeated Djokovic 7-5 in a training set that was far from match speed.

Djokovic took the court again for an afternoon session. He was on court 10 and lasted just 12 minutes. Djokovic's physiotherapist worked with him on his severe neck pain, which hampered his serve.

Djokovic ended his 2025 campaign with an exclamation mark. He defeated Lorenzo Musetti in Athens, only to quickly pull out of the 2025 ATP Finals. Djokovic became the oldest ATP champion at 38 years and five months.

Novak Djokovic during practice at Rod Laver Arena. | IMAGO / Belga

With his 72nd tour-level title on hard courts, Djokovic also cut his tie with Roger Federer for the most in the Open Era. Djokovic ended 2025 as the World No. 4 with a record of 39-11 with two singles titles.

While Djokovic is still clearly the third-best player on tour, the 38-year-old continues to show more signs of physical decline with age. He has struggled with the five-set matches and large draws at Grand Slams over the past two years.

Whether Djokovic is ready or not, the 2026 Australian Open's main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

Novak Djokovic during practice at Rod Laver Arena. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

