Ben Shelton Beats Lorenzo Sonego to Reach Wimbledon Quarterfinals
In all three Majors this year, American tennis star Ben Shelton has advanced to career-bests in each round. On Monday afternoon, Shelton punched his ticket to the quarterfinals with a four-set win over Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon: 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 7-5.
After dropping the opening set, Shelton stormed back in the second set. With the match hanging in the balance, Shelton won a tiebreak in the third and narrowly took the fourth to complete the comeback.
Shelton and Sonego served at a high level, both tallying eight aces. Shelton won points on 74% and 68% of his first and second serves, respectively. Sonego won points on 70% and 52% of his first and second serves, respectively.
However, Shelton executed at the most important moments of the match. He was 4/6 on break points compared to Sonego's 2/6, and took the only tiebreak.
At 22 years old, Shelton becomes the youngest American man to reach the Wimbledon singles quarterfinals since Andy Roddick in 2004.
The former football player even had a delightful exchange during his post-match interview from Centre Court.
Shelton was asked about the connection between American football and tennis, since he was a "quarterback-er." Shelton gently joked about the cultural confusion and explained how his serve borrows from the throwing motion.
The ATP World No. 10 improves to 23-14 and will face the winner of Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 9.
Wimbledon quarterfinals begin on Tuesday, July 8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis style news from the tennis court and beyond.
