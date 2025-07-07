Wimbledon Day 7: Alcaraz, Sabalenka, & Fritz Cruise Into Quarterfinals
The quarterfinals are starting to take shape as eight players across both singles draws advance following a high-quality day of tennis at the All English Lawn Club.
Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka continue their consistent Grand Slam form, advancing to the quarterfinals after some tough tests.
Laura Siegemund and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova make their first Major quarterfinals since 2020 and 2016, respectively, while Americans in both draws shine.
Aryna Sabalenka v. Laura Siegemund
Sabalenka is cruising.
The WTA World No. 1 defeated Elise Mertens 6-4, 7-6 (4) to advance to the quarterfinals, her 11th consecutive major quarterfinal and her third at Wimbledon. Sabalenka has yet to drop a set en route to the last eight, recording her 47th match win in 2025 after eliminating her former doubles partner.
Sabalenka will face Siegemund, who defeated Solane Sierra 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round. It's the German's second Grand Slam quarterfinal appearance, her first since Roland Garros in 2020. At 37 years old, Siegemund is the oldest women's player left in the draw.
"I feel like I still have a job to do, and it's not done yet," Siegemund said. "However far it may take me, that doesn't matter....I was just very focused on my job, very focused on my game because there are always things I think I can do better."
Siegemund has been a consistent staple on tour, winning three Grand Slams in doubles and mixed doubles while beating top-ranked players in singles.
Although not without controversy. At the 2023 US Open, Coco Gauff called Siegemund out for taking too long when getting ready to return Gauff's serve, something Siegemund acknowledged as one of her "controversial habits."
"I'll just show her that she doesn't annoy me," Sabalenka said on facing Siegemund next. "I think mentally, I know how to approach these players. My focus is going to be on myself, and I really hope I'm not going to waste my energy on focusing on another side.
Carlos Alcaraz v. Cam Norrie
Alcaraz inches closer to a three-peat at Wimbledon as he defeated Andrey Rublev 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round.
The defending champ overcame a three-game deficit in the first set to force a tiebreak. Despite losing the first set, Alcaraz came back swinging in the next three sets, holding his serve better than in the first set and relying on passing winners to close out points.
"Today, I just played my best match so far of the tournament," Alcaraz said. "Right now, just trying to get that feeling that I'm really proud and really happy that I got today. Just much better than the previous matches, and hopefully keep it going, feeling even more comfortable."
The 22-year-old records his 18th straight Wimbledon victory while adding to his match win streak at 22, a streak that dates back to Rome. Alcaraz continues to rewrite history as he becomes the youngest man to advance to 12 Grand Slam singles quarterfinals in the Open Era.
The Spaniard faces Cam Norrie next, who comes out of a nearly four and a half hour long battle against Nicolás Jarry. The Brit has arguably found his game on home soil, playing tennis in a way he hasn't since he made the semifinals in 2022.
The Brit had the match on the tip of the racket at one point, up two sets and a match point before Jarry came back, taking the next two sets in a tiebreak. Jarry hit 103 winners and 46 aces throughout the match, but it wasn't enough to defeat Norrie.
"[Jarry] is such a good player when he's playing with confidence and when he's serving like that and when he's playing like that off the ground," Norrie said. "For me, it was a really, really competitive match, and I enjoyed all of it. I love the way he competes."
Amanda Anisimova v. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Amanda Anisimova is back into the Wimbledon quarterfinals after beating Linda Noskova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. The American battled back from a breakdown in the third set to advance to her third Grand Slam quarterfinals, her first coming at Wimbledon in 2022.
The 13th seed looked like she might steamroll Noskova after winning a quick first set; however, Noskova found her footing in the second, breaking Anisimova for a 2-1 lead. Anisimova broke back, but it wasn't enough as Noskova broke right back before holding her serve to win the second set 7-5.
The third set saw Noskova take a swift 3-1 lead, but Anisimova broke back two games later to get back on serve before breaking the Czech again while leading at 5-4 to win the match.
"It was an incredibly tough match," Anisimova said to loud chants of "USA" after the match. "Linda was really pushing me there, and she's a really tough player to face. It was a huge battle, and I wasn't sure if I was going to make it to the finish line at some point, so I was just trying to enjoy every moment."
She faces Pavlyuchenkova next, who took out home favorite Sonay Kartal in straight sets following a failure in Wimbledon's new line-calling technology. Pavlyuchenkova served at 4-4, Ad-40 in the first set when Kartal hit a long backhand that electronic line calling (ELC) didn't call out.
Chair umpire Nico Helwerth stopped play, saying the technology had not been working during the point and that the point would be replayed.
A TV replay showed the ball going out, a point that would have given Pavlyuchenkova a 5-4 lead. Helwerth called for the point to be replayed, a point Kartal won before going on to win the game 5-4.
Pavlyuchenkova was noticeably upset, telling Helwerth that he "took the game away from me." Pavlyuchenkova questioned whether or not the decision came because Kartal was local; however, she kept a cool head after losing the game, going on to win the first set in a tiebreak.
"I just regrouped myself and refocused and try to forget about this and play," Pavlyuchenkova said following the match. "I just said even if I lose the first set, it's just the first set. A match is made of three sets, and I'm just going to play every point."
Taylor Fritz v. Karen Khachanov
Fritz advanced to his third Wimbledon quarterfinal after Jordan Thompson retired from the match in the second set.
The American came into his fourth round match after playing back-to-back five-setters in his first two rounds, overcoming Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard over two days after curfew interrupted their match and an inspired Gabriel Diallo in the second round.
The fifth seed was expected to make the second week after entering the tournament with two ATP250 grass court titles this season, one at the BOSS Open and one at the Lexus Eastbourne Open.
"The other two times I was in the quarterfinals, it felt like such a bigger deal to me," Fritz said in an interview with Tennis Channel. "The more I get in these situations, the more normal it's gonna feel, the more I'm gonna be able to handle the situations better. It just feels more like any other match."
Fritz will face Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Russian is a staple in the second week of Grand Slams, having made five Major quarterfinals prior to 2025. Khachanov defeated Kamil Majchrzak 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 for his first Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance since 2021.
Khachanov also entered the fourth round with back-to-back five-setter wins, overcoming Shintaro Mochizuki in the second round and Nuno Borges in the third.
"I'm getting a lot of hours on court," Khachanov said. "Maybe physically, you get a little tired. But at the same time, I must say that recovery was great. Those days between matches also help definitely to take out the soreness and tiredness and hit a little and be fresh for next day."
Wimbledon quarterfinals begin on Tuesday, July 8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis style news from the tennis court and beyond.
